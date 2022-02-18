Otego events venue has plans for growth

Otego resident Mike Perry is taking area events to new heights.
Together with his wife, Denise, the 50-year-old mason launched Ridge Top Event Center from his 96-acre property at 215 Anderson Lane in Otego. Ridge Top, Perry said, hosts “any type of party.”
Perry said the business was decades in the making.
“I’m a mason-contractor by trade and I’ve owned Patriot Masonry & Construction for almost 30 years,” he said. “My wife and I bought our house in ’99 and I bought a four-wheeler and was cruising around on the property behind my house, then ended up coming upon this property. I didn’t know where I was, I was just exploring, but it was breathtaking — the lake and the view on the top of the mountain.
“I noticed a house there and a gentleman on his front porch,” Perry continued. “We had a short conversation that turned into a long one and, ever since, he’d let me come up and ride or go fishing and, about a dozen times a year, I’d ask if he was ready to sell.”
A house fire, Perry said, would prove pivotal, as the neighbor agreed to the sale after losing the residence.
“A couple days after (the fire), we reached an agreement,” he said. “So, after 22 years of dreaming about this property, it was becoming realty. My wife and family and I were just going to use it as our own — it’s a beautiful place to hunt and fish — then we got to talking about our lives and where we’re headed and what our future is. I can’t be doing masonry until I’m 90 … and we thought, ‘Out of all the places we’ve been in this country, this is one of the most beautiful spots, so why don’t we try to do something where we can share it with other people?’ We decided, after last year, wow, this could not only be lucrative businesswise for our family, but it’s something we’re going to enjoy doing — working the land and making people happy — so that’s how it all started.”
Perry said the property and his vision for it are fostering diverse customer and event demographics.
“The weddings we’ve had have all been couples around the ages of 20 to 35,” he said. “But it’s not strictly a wedding venue, it’s an event center. We’ve had retirement parties, birthday and graduation parties … and corporate retreats. There are two beautiful ponds, fully stocked with fish, and we’ve got fishing poles, golf carts, kayaks, paddleboats, trails — there are probably 10 miles of trails for hikes — and it’s only going to continue to grow, develop and get better. If we do have elderly or handicapped guests that can’t make the walk to the venue, I’ve made a circle drive … and the golf carts can take them right up. I shuttle the grandparents around and make their trip less stressful.
“So, it’s certainly a mix,” Perry continued. “(We’re) pulling clients from the city, but we also want to cater to locals, because we are locals. I’ve been here my whole life and … my wife was born in Franklin, so we want to take care of our locals.”
Perry said he’s pairing experience with market trends to give each function a relaxed, tailored feel.
“My goal is to, in about 10 years, be done and have all the lodging up,” he said. “Most venues, you have to go in the day of, in the morning, to set up … and you have your wedding, then have to be cleaned up and off the premises. We thought, ‘Why don’t we build some lodging to accommodate the guest party and they can have the property for the weekend, reduce their stress and there’s no curfew and they have time to set up?’ It seemed like it would be the way to go, so that’s our business plan, to try to get the bride and her family that time to decompress. Throughout my life, in going to and being in a number of weddings, you get what people want and what you would want. I realized it’s one of the most stressful times for a bride, so I took those stresses that I’ve seen and tried to turn it around.
“The priority is going to be a timber-frame event center, then the bride’s quarters,” Perry continued, describing the latter as “a beautiful five-bedroom, two-story building with a full salon.” Then, he said, will come the groom’s quarters, “with a full bar, pool table and everything guys could want,” with general lodging to follow. Perry said he expects to complete the main building within two years, the bride’s quarters in “three to four,” the groom’s in five and general lodging within 10. Plans also include, he said, adding a horse-drawn carriage, pond-side waterfall, gazebo and wood-fire pizza oven.
Perry said guests are embracing his approach.
“The area that I’ve created for the venue was fully engulfed by woods … so I’ve cleared trees, put in parking, put in brand-new electric service and a wooden dancefloor,” he said, noting that weddings Ridge Top has hosted took place under a 60-by-90-foot tent. “We’re in the beginning stages … but we’ve had not one bad review, with the seclusion, the privacy and the beautiful nature of it all. Everything has been, ‘Oh, my God. You’re so accommodating, and this place is a bride’s dream.’”
Perry said he plans to keep family at the heart of the operation.
“This is a family-owned business,” he said. “Myself, my wife and my four daughters have all put in an immense amount of time to make this happen and I think eventually it’s going to be a complete family business. We’re looking to really make a statement this year and next.”
Perry said the site books year-round, with availability remaining for 2022.
For more information, call Perry’s event coordinator, Janet Quackenbush, at 607-287-7705. Or, contact ridgetoprental.otsego@gmail.com or find “Ridge Top Event Center” on Facebook.
