Pandemic causes career switch for Arkville couple

After a pandemic-induced career shift, Craig Westerfeld swapped cars for food.
Together with wife, Debbie, Craig launched the Stop ‘N’ Go Grill in Arkville earlier this year.
“(Craig) moved up from Long Island in ‘94 and he owned a garage in Fleischmanns, and we lost that in the second flood,” Debbie Westerfeld said. “Then we bought a building in Arkville and we moved there, but he sold and repossessed cars instead of doing repairs, right up until the pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, we were put out of business, because you weren’t allowed to do any repossessions,” she continued. “We waited like six months … and ended up not coming back to it, but he just has a love for cooking, so he decided he was going to buy a food trailer and open it up in the building we own. He loves to do big parties at our house, and everybody loves his cooking, so he took the opportunity where he was going to be out of work to do what he loves.”
Stop ‘N’ Go Grill, Westerfeld said, is parked regularly at 43242 State Route 28 in Arkville, with plans to make appearances at other venues later this season.
The food truck, Westerfeld said, offers classic American fare for breakfast and lunch, with an emphasis on from-scratch sides and sauces. She said Craig is “good about doing special orders, and can always accommodate dietary needs.”
“We opened it up in the middle of March and it’s burgers, wraps, hot dogs, wings with seven different kinds of toppings and everything is homemade — the mac ’n’ cheese, the chili, all the sauces,” she said. “We have breakfast sandwiches and wraps and he has a thing he calls the breakfast bowl, which is shredded hash browns, eggs however you’d like them, plus any meat, and it’s really good.
“And everybody loves what he calls the redneck bowl,” Westerfeld continued. “It’s homemade mac ’n’ cheese with an Angus cheeseburger on top, with chili, drizzled with barbecue sauce; everybody calls him and asks when he’s having it and his pulled pork is a specialty that everybody also loves.”
Westerfeld said, though the truck’s location lends itself well to passersby, Arkville community members have also welcomed it.
“(Customers) are mostly construction men and local contractors; workers from the hospital or school; and truck drivers stop all the time because we’re right on 28, so it’s a great location for traffic,” she said. “This is one of the reasons he didn’t open on the weekend — the clientele is mostly Monday through Friday people and becoming very loyal.
“We’ve been very, very welcomed and the community’s been extremely supportive,” Westerfeld continued. “Union Grove Distillery is across the street, and they approached us to do a Friday night combination thing where people at the distillery look at our menu, then they can call across the street and we’ll text them when it’s ready and they can walk over and pick it up. That’s going to become more of a regular thing.”
Westerfeld said she and Craig have also introduced a Tuesday night "cruise-in."
“We have classic muscle cars and are very into them, so Tuesdays from 5 to 8 we’re doing a limited special menu and everyone comes down with their cars and we actually give out trophies,” she said. “We just started that (in late June) and … a lot of people (attended), so that’s going to be every Tuesday.”
The food truck will have its first on-the-road event in late August, Westerfeld said, with plans to expand into catering and, someday, a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
The Stop ‘N’ Go Grill is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information and daily specials, find “Stop -N-Go Grill” on Facebook.
