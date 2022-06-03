The sixth meeting of the Norwich Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the Community Room of Commerce Chenango at 15 S. Broad St. in Norwich. The purpose of the meeting is to continue the LPC’s discussion and review of potential projects for inclusion in Norwich’s Strategic Investment Plan, according to a media release.
This meeting is open to all members of the public, with time reserved at the end of the meeting for public comment.
To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Jeanette Petti at jpetti@bergmannpc.com.
This meeting can also be joined virtually by using the login information below:
Zoom videoconference link: bit.ly/NorwichLPC
Zoom meeting ID: 862 5884 8669
Passcode: 211860
Call-In Number: 1-646-876-9923
Preferred Mutual celebrates Arbor Day
Preferred Mutual Insurance Company "has actively promoted its commitment to protecting our environment by implementing paperless systems to its operational efficiencies," a media release from the company said. Arbor Day events were aimed at promoting that goal.
“It is our responsibility to do all that we can to protect the environment. It is important changes like this that make a difference to our policyholders so that they can live assured,” said Trevor Wakefield, business services unit manager for the company.
"Paperless systems of operation have proven to be an effective tool to not only conserve natural resources but also provide a much higher level of security for sensitive information," the release said. A promotion of the program ended on Friday, April 29, Arbor Day, and was marked by the donation of seven trees to the village of New Berlin, home to the company's headquarters.
One of the seven trees was planted in front of the Preferred Mutual Insurance Company building to replace a tree that was uprooted earlier in the year. The remaining six trees were planted in Fairview Cemetery to replace trees that were destroyed by the winter, the release said.
