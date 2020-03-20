Price Chopper is looking to hire more than 2,000 part-time or temporary part-time employees for most of its 132 stores in six states, according to a media release.
“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees. At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services, and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this, we need some extra help,” said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations. “It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities.”
The company is expediting the hiring and training process so that new employees can begin work almost immediately, according to the release. In-store hiring events are expected to be announced in the near future.
Applications are available at pricechopper.com/careers.
Credit union closes lobby
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Leatherstocking Credit Union announced this week that its lobby will be closed until at least April 6.
The credit union will maintain its regular business hours, according to a media release. Drive-up service will remain available, and members may use ATMs or the night drop located in the ATM vestibule.
“While we do not anticipate a disruption in basic service, offerings normally requiring in-person interaction may be limited or unavailable at this time,” the release said. “Individual interactions requiring building access will be determined on an as-needed basis by the Credit Union management team, and will be communicated with the member. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and understand this disruption may lead to longer wait times at the drive-up window.”
The credit union’s online/mobile banking service can be used to view account balances, transfer funds, pay loans, access account history, view recent transactions, deposit checks remotely, pay bills and apply for loans, according to the release.
For more information, call 607-547-5700 or email info@mylcu.org.
NBT responds to pandemic
NBT Bank has introduced services to support businesses and individuals facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release.
NBT has temporarily increased daily limits for ATM withdrawals and mobile deposits and is offering certain payment deferrals on consumer loans, according to the release. The bank is also temporarily waiving late fees and penalties for early withdrawals up to $20,000.
NBT has also developed programs to provide relief through working capital lines of credit and payment deferrals, according to the release.
“While these are challenging times for all of us, I want to assure our customers and communities that we at NBT stand with you and your families,” said President and CEO John H. Watt Jr. “Your health, safety and financial security are our highest priority.”
For more information, visit nbtbank.com/coronavirus or call the dedicated COVID-19 customer relief line at 1-888-235-2881.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
