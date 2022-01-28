Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties has announced the opening of its new Oneonta office at 7 Elm St. A ceremony will take place Feb. 2, according to a media release.
“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into a market where we saw great demand,” Cody Rose, branch manager, said in the release. “We provide our clients the best possible real estate buying or selling experience through our extraordinary market knowledge, unparalleled transactional expertise, competent and caring advocacy, and professional accountability.
“We’re looking forward to continuing providing top-quality real estate services to clients in the area and surrounding communities,” he said.
NBT names board member
NBT Bancorp Inc. has announced that Heidi M. Hoeller has joined the boards of directors for NBT Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bank, N.A. Hoeller is a retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP with more than 25 years of experience in audit and financial services, according to a media release.
“We welcome Heidi to board service at NBT and are excited to add her experience and perspective to our group,” NBT Board Chair Martin A. Dietrich said. “Her extensive background in public accounting and her deep knowledge of the financial services industry will make Heidi a strong and valuable asset as we guide our business forward.”
Hoeller held numerous positions at PwC from November 1993 until her retirement in June 2019. She spent most of her career in the Northeast, including assignments in Syracuse, Hartford and Boston, where she served as audit partner on a portfolio of clients within the insurance sector. Before her retirement, she was a financial services partner in PwC’s National Quality Organization for three years. During that time, she also led diversity and inclusion for a group of about 120 professionals, the release said.
Hoeller sits on the Board of Directors of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, which she joined in May 2020. Since 2011, she has been a member of the Board of Trustees for Utica College. Hoeller received her B.S. in accounting from Utica College. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a CPA licensed in New York.
Fenimore Asset Management announces hire
Fenimore Asset Management, a Cobleskill-based investment advisory firm and manager of the FAM Funds family of mutual funds, has hired Michael Weaver as a business development specialist on its sales team.
According to a media release, Weaver is responsible for the firm’s customer relationship management system and "optimizing data and reporting procedures while providing other sales team support." He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Siena College in 2021, with minors in both business and data science, the release said.
“Michael’s combined knowledge of economics and business with technology make him a valued and versatile addition to our team,” Fenimore Senior Vice President Anne Putnam said. “At Fenimore, we work to build strong relationships with our investors and intermediaries so that we understand their goals and provide appropriate solutions. Michael will play an integral role in that relationship building going forward.”
NBT issues fourth quarter, annual report
NBT Bancorp Inc. reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31.
According to a media release, net income for the year was $154.9 million, up 48.4% from $104.4 million for the prior year, primarily due to changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. Diluted earnings per share for the year were $3.54, as compared with $2.37 for the prior year, an increase of 49.4%.
Pre-provision net revenue for the year was $195.3 million compared to $193.4 million in the prior year. The increase in PPNR from the prior year reflected higher net interest income and higher noninterest income partly offset by higher noninterest expense, the release said. Income from Paycheck Protection Program loans increased $7.1 million from the prior year.
Net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $37.3 million, or 86 cents per diluted common share. Net income increased $3.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income, partly offset by higher provision for loan losses, the release said. The fourth quarter 2021 provision for loan losses was $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter 2020 provision release of $600,000. Quarterly net income was consistent with the previous quarter and reflected improved revenue generation offset by a higher provision for loan losses and higher noninterest expense, according to the release.
PPNR for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.5 million compared to $47.4 million in the previous quarter and $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Income from PPP loans increased $4.7 million and $1.9 million from the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively, the release said.
