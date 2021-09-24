Husband-and-wife Delhi residents Alex and Lisa Robinson are bringing their love for all things local to life, with Delaware Pantry.
The 1864 stable-turned-store at 21780 state Route 28 in Delhi opened Aug. 28, showcasing farm and artisanal food products, antiques, books and more.
Lisa Robinson, 64, said Delaware Pantry is a retail reflection of her life’s passions. She said she left a consulting job at age 58 to move upstate.
“I had always wanted to create a brick-and-mortar space,” she said. “My husband grew up in South Korea, but has family in Maryland as well as in Delhi, and all the family gathered in Delhi, and I met him when he returned home to Baltimore, where I was living. I grew up in Maryland dairy country, much like this. I can remember visiting farms with my grandmothers to buy produce … and I went to the farmers’ market as soon as we starting coming here, so all of that has been a part of my life. I started making products for holiday gifts 30 years ago, so I’ve been working on products for that length of time, and when I got here, I really started developing (them). This feels like a lot of pieces of my life coming together in one place.”
Rules and regulations, Robinson said, have helped refine Delaware Pantry’s offerings.
“I was putting together a local apothecary — there were so many herbalists making their own products — so that’s where I started,” she said. “Catskill Regional (Harvest) is right down the road, and Good Cheap Food is in Delhi, so I had to think about what everyone else has. When I came here, one of the first things I did was get zoning approval, and … what’s evolved in the time we’ve been here are the challenges of putting real food — meat, dairy and eggs — (in the space). We have a piece of property with a stream going through it and a confluence that feeds the watershed, so there’s not a lot you can do with that property and creating a retail food space turned out to be prohibitive, so we sell shelf-stable food products and I’m evolving that part of the store. I’m putting together a collection of local sweeteners, because it’s more than just maple syrup, the apothecary side and … breads and crackers and salt blends.
“When we went before the zoning board to utilize the barn, I said, ‘I’ve never had a garden that didn’t have a surplus and I want to sell local books and products,’ so that’s what I got approval to do, so that’s where we’re starting,” Robinson continued. “We’re working on getting local products in the store all the time and I have mountains of boxes in the hayloft to go on the shelves and people coming to me about consignment. There are workshops and events I want to create, but that is sort of all on hold (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). It’s exciting; there are many things in progress.”
Robinson said initial workshop topics will likely include energy conservation and permaculture, passions of hers, and sculpture and paper-airplane making, Alex’s areas of interest.
Though inventory will continue to evolve, Robinson said, hand-turned bowls, vases and candlesticks crafted by her father-in-law, James Courtland Robinson, have proven a bestseller.
Readying the barn itself, Robinson said, was also a labor of love.
“The barn was actually collapsing 10 years ago, and we had structural work done to save it,” she said. “We got zoning approval five years ago, it took two years for well and septic and the legal entity was created in 2018. My husband is a guilder, decorative painter and carpenter … and he did extensive work to the interior to make it beautiful and functional. He turned every single board to make sure it was level, put in a dumbwaiter in the hay chute so it’s easy to get boxes down and his workshop is in the basement. It has been a long evolution to make it all happen. This really is our project.”
Robinson said locals and visitors have welcomed Delaware Pantry.
“Everything so far has been incredibly positive,” she said. “I’ve been astonished at the reactions on Facebook posts and the people showing up from out of state and people coming in locally that I’ve never met. My goal is to create a space where both locals and (nonresidents) feel comfortable. It is an accessible property and I want it to be welcoming to everyone.”
And the store, Robinson said, allows her to deepen ties to her adopted community.
“I do know a lot of locals and they also knew my husband’s grandparents, so there is that connection,” she said. “We’re not from here, but we have connections, we have people that come up and tell us old stories about his grandparents that we never knew, so it’s kind of wonderful. I love Delaware County; I couldn’t be in a place that makes me happier.”
For more information, visit delawarepantry.com, find “Delaware Pantry” on Facebook or email delawarepantrydelhiny@gmail.com.
Delaware Pantry is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
