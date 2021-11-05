Restaurant owner brings Mexican spice to Sidney

Mike Gavin, 49, is bringing the flavors of Mexico to Sidney.
The longtime Sidney resident and business owner launched Machos Tacos in October, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Saturday, Nov. 6.
Gavin, who also owns Gavin’s in Sidney and Gavin’s Afton, said the 25 Grand St. eatery offers a culinary change of pace.
“It’s something different in the area,” he said. “Quite frankly, all we have is pizzerias and Chinese restaurants, and that’s not to discredit any businesses at all, but you’ve got the same thing and it can get old.
“I looked into it for a couple years,” Gavin continued. “I dabbled in a lot of stuff, and I used to own a steakhouse, but I did research and (a Mexican restaurant) is a simple operation and the manager over there, (Tyler Beauchat), was the manager at Moe’s in Oneonta.”
Gavin said he owns Machos with his wife, Tina, and business partner, Brian Rothenberg.
Customers, Gavin said, are enjoying the variety.
“Everything is made fresh — our salsa, our guacamole — nothing comes in cans whatsoever, and we make our own corn taco shells, hard and soft,” he said. “We do burrito bowls made out of a wrap that we deep fry and (people like) our Mexican fried ice cream and xango (fried) cheesecake.
“They like our queso and chips — we go through a lot of queso — and we’ve been going through about 125 pounds of ground beef a week and close to 200 pounds of chicken,” Gavin continued. “It’s been great. I’ve seen (customers from) Afton, Unadilla, people from Nineveh and to get anything like this, you have to go to Binghamton or Oneonta, so we’re getting a lot of draw. I’m seeing people in there I haven’t ever seen before, and I’ve been here a long time, so that’s a good thing.”
Gavin said, for him, establishing Machos close to home was important.
“I own the building,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to add on, because it is in the flood zone … but because it’s commercially zoned, I was able to redo the whole thing. Everything in there, from the inside out, is brand-new and I’m very happy with it and with what I’ve done.
“Sidney is very good to me,” Gavin continued. “I’m so blessed to have the business that I have. When COVID hit, we did everything (at the neighboring pizzeria) through the window. A lot of businesses flourished and grew, and a lot closed, but we were one that flourished and we tried to give back to the community, (offering) slices for free for kids when they weren’t in school, probably for three or four months. I’m a firm believer in, if you give back, it comes back tenfold, and we’ve been very fortunate.”
Gavin said Machos will expand and evolve seasonally.
“We’re going to have outdoor seating, with a deck and everything, and we’re going to get canvas walls and put out outdoor heaters,” he said. “We’re applying for our beer and wine license, so we’re looking at doing wine slushies and (having) local breweries, (such as) Awestruck, Muddy River, Forged Brewing. I’m all about the locals; if you keep it local and support small business, hopefully small towns can grow, and that’s what we do.”
Gavin said he also plans to begin offering Machos catering.
The Nov. 6 ribbon-cutting event at Machos Tacos will take place from noon to 2 p.m., with balloons and face painting for kids.
For more information or to order online, visit eatmachostacos.com or find “Machos Tacos” on Facebook.
Machos is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 to 9, Friday and Saturday; and closed Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.