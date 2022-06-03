Sal's Pizzeria to continue under new ownership

Area native Bobby Angilletta is trading drumsticks for bread sticks.
The 44-year-old 1995 Unatego High School graduate and former professional drummer purchased Sal’s New Classic Pizzeria in late March.
Though new to restaurant ownership, Angilletta said, pizza has been a lifelong passion.
“I grew up in the area and my family owned Pizza Land on Oneida Street, so I grew up working with my dad and uncle at the pizza shop there and learning the trade, but my real dream was to be a professional drummer,” he said. “That’s what I went for, and was successful, but then COVID happened and really killed the music business. I started realizing, I’m 44 years old; it’s time to do something a little more stable. People are always eating pizza and I’m lucky to have that background and, even during COVID, the pizza business was doing good.”
Purchasing Sal’s, Angilletta said, felt fortuitous.
“I Googled pizza places for sale upstate and saw that Sal’s was for sale,” he said. “It made sense for me to jump and come back home. People already knew my name and my dad’s name is Sal, and he passed away a few years ago. I was born in 1977 and Sal’s has been there since 1977, so a lot of these things just lined up and it was like, ‘this is the place for you.’ I always wanted my own place and knew at some point it would be part of my life, because it was part of my upbringing and roots.”
Angilletta said, since taking over March 23, he has focused on featuring and refining the favorites.
“First and foremost, the name is now Sal’s New Classic Pizzeria,” he said. “I was going to call it Sal’s, since that was my dad’s name, but I wanted to add ‘new classic’ to it, because that’s my approach. I’m definitely doing a rebranding of it and bringing a fresh perspective and more modern approach to the business, but I’m still keeping the feel and tradition of a classic pizzeria.
“A lot of the menu is the same for now, but I do intend to increase my pizza offerings and expand into Detroit-style pizza or a real Neopolitan style from Italy or Chicago pizza,” Angilletta continued. “The classics are always winners — your cheese pizza and pepperoni — but the college kids love our chicken bacon-ranch pizza and buffalo chicken and honey-barbecue chicken pizza. And the famous cold cheese slice is a great seller.”
The full menu, Angilletta said, includes “parm dinners, pasta dinners, subs, a bunch of appetizers, things called funnel fries that are like fried dough but French fries and garlic knots.”
Diners, Angilletta said, are embracing his approach.
“I feel a positive energy,” he said. “To me, the best way to describe it is a homecoming, a return. I’ve been seeing a lot of people who knew me from 20 years ago and my dad’s friends are coming in to see me and saying, ‘Wow, this is how your dad did it,’ so it’s very nostalgic, but we’re getting new kids and college kids. They see me and I’ve got my tattoos and I’m outgoing with them and I joke around, so I’m becoming the new cool guy on the block.
“The customer base is mostly Oneonta, and I’m probably getting some Otego and Davenport,” Angilletta continued. “Really what I want to focus on is the locals most, because I’m from here, I grew up here, my wife’s from here. My whole family has made a nice living from our Pizza Land days … so everybody is my customer; pizza is the people’s food. I’m not going to focus on tourism or the college kids only; yes, that brings in a little cash, but I’m not money hungry, I’m community hungry. Integrity is important to me — the integrity of my business, my name, my brand, my product. That’s what I’m really trying to bring. I’m trying to build the kind of place that people want to go to. I’m trying to build an iconic brand … and I’m halfway there because this place has already been here almost 50 years. I’m trying to use pizza as a platform to do good work in the area.”
Immediately, Angilletta said, he’s dedicated to “rebranding Sal’s in terms of a newer image, cleaner store, cleaner staff, higher level of customer service and a superior quality product.” Once established, he said, he hopes to “get the place to a spot where it’s just automatic for people to think of Sal’s when they think of pizza in Oneonta.” Angilletta said he also plans to train employees for leadership positions with the goal of expanding into franchise locations.
Sal’s is closed Wednesdays and open the rest of the week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with closing time subject to change, Angilletta said.
For more information, find “Sal’s New Classic Pizzeria” on Facebook and Instagram or visit newclassicpizza.com. , Alsocall 607-432-6766. Angilletta said, despite discrepancies online, the phone number is the same and remains active, with delivery offered through DoorDash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.