Gilbertsville native TJ Turner got turned on to entrepreneurship in 2014, when he launched Turner Electric.
Turner, 37, worked for a local electric supply house for 12 years before branching out. He said he began his business from home, then expanded to its current site at 233 Riverside Drive in Sidney in 2019.
“I worked for Drogen’s and they sent me to multiple schools and furthered my education,” Turner said. “Then I left and went on my own. It was a leap to take.
“I’ve watched the business, seen all these guys do it, and it was something I just wanted to do,” he continued. “I took a long shot and it worked out, though I do credit a lot of it to my guys, too. I started in 2014 working out of a garage in my house, but it got to be too overwhelming and I needed to separate work and home, so we moved to the Riverside property in October of last year. When I started by myself, I didn’t have any employees, but my two main guys have been we me a long time and they’ve been excellent.” Turner said he employs three full-time technicians.
Turner Electric, Turner said, offers “all aspects of residential and commercial electric services.”
“We have a full, 24-hour service (line) and we set utility poles, install generators, service generators, wire houses from the ground up and do complete installs,” he said.
Part of what distinguishes Turner Electric, Turner said, is the business’ reputation for readiness.
“We just wanted to provide service to the area, a good service,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who never call you back; our No. 1 rule is, everyone gets called back, everyone gets taken care of. We really thrive on quality workmanship and taking care of people and doing what we say we’re going to do.
“There seems to be a very good (customer) response,” Turner continued. “We have a very good reputation and I believe our reputation has gotten better and better, year after year.”
Customers, Turner said, span the region.
“It’s everybody; whoever needs us,” he said. “We cover Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Broome counties.”
Turner said, while committed to remaining close to home, he hopes to spark growth, too.
“I just believe in good service and I’ve seen a lot of people being taken advantage of out there,” he said. “We won’t turn anything down. If you’re growing, you grow, and you take on jobs; that’s always the main goal.
“I love what I do,” Turner continued. “We plan to be around for a long time and continue to grow and expand our area of services and our employees. We have plans to open up another office or shop, hopefully down toward Binghamton, so we do have plans of expanding.”
The Turner Electric office, Turner said, is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information or to make an appointment, find “Turner Electric” on Facebook or call 607-604-4535.
