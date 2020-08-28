Sidney native James Orezzoli says he is hoping his business takes off like a shot.
The 36-year-old former U.S. Marine launched Gunners Dream, a firearms and ammunition specialty shop at 60 Main St. in Sidney on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Gunners Dream, Orezzoli said, is the professional realization of a lifelong interest.
“I’ve always had guns … and I always wanted to own a gun store,” he said. “We buy, sell and trade firearms; we have ammunition; we offer gunsmithing services; and we have apparel and accessories. I pride myself at being good at firearms consultations and figuring out hand strength, overall strength, size and what they’re using it for.
“I was raised around guns,” Orezzoli continued. “It was always a part of my household and my brothers and dad all hunted, and shooting and targeting shooting was always a passion of mine. Then I joined the Marines when I was 18, and that just made my (interest in guns) better.”
Orezzoli said, in addition to firearms and ammunition, he offers Cerakote services.
“I do a lot of artwork and started doing Cerakote,” he said, “so I figured I needed a gun store to do that.
“It’s best described as similar to powder coating, but a film, spray-on, bake-on coat,” he continued. “The difference is that you can spray it and the paint is very thin, so you can put guns back together (after being coated) and they function as they normally would. You clean, sandblast, paint and then bake the item and it’s a very permanent procedure.”
Orezzoli, who previously taught chemistry, said the Cerakote work blends his chemical and artistic aptitudes, giving Gunners Dream something unique.
“It’s pretty specialized and somewhat new to the market,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a licensed Cerakoter within 60 miles.”
His Cerakote services, Orezzoli noted, can also be used to personalize and etch accessories such as knives, coffee tumblers and metal water bottles, available at Gunners Dream.
The response from customers and community members, Orezzoli said, has been bolstering, yielding a diverse clientele.
“I was expecting some flak, but it’s actually been unanimously positive,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of people that aren’t gun people who are becoming gun people ... and the other positive response is from people I’d expect to maybe give me a negative response saying, ‘at least it’s not another empty business downtown.’
“It’s first-time gun buyers, young people in their mid-20s and 30s, locals, a lot of older and middle-aged people, so it’s been quite the gamut,” Orezzoli continued. “I’ve got people in saying, ‘I haven’t shot a BB gun since I was 6 years old, but I’m really thinking I need a gun now.’ I’ve had people coming from Gilbertsville and Harpursville and probably one out of every 10 (customers) is a female. I’ve had mother-and-son, husband-and-wife and dad-and-son (customer combinations) and there are a lot of people buying guns for their kids and a lot of hunters buying ammo, so it’s kind of everybody.”
Orezzoli said he hopes to introduce reloading supplies and expand his laser-etching and engraving services.
Gunners Dream is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, find “Gunners Dream LLC” on Facebook, visit gunnersdream.com or call 607-561-9050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.