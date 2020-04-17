Sisters launch new restaurant on Sidney's Union Street

Sisters and tri-town natives Jeannette Stevens and Erika Briggs, 50 and 49, are bringing decades of restaurant experience to their first independent venture, Club 55.
The restaurant, at 55 Union St. in Sidney, opened in December 2019, Stevens said, offering American-style fare. The sisters previously managed the Sidney Golf and Country Club for 17 years.
Purchasing the Union Street site, Stevens said, was a leap of faith.
“We finally realized we were getting old and had to grow up and get our own place,” she said. “Renting places gets you nowhere, so we wanted to have our very own place and we saw this big ugly blue building here and we saw how beautiful it could be.”
Stevens credited her staff of about 10 people with helping to bring their plans to life. Many of the employees, she said, worked with them for years at the country club.
“It’s not just Erika and Jeannette; it’s all the girls that work here and we couldn’t function without them,” she said.
When social distancing is not in place, she said, the renovated restaurant is available for banquets and catering as well as sit-down service. Through the pandemic, Stevens said, Club 55 is offering curbside pickup and delivery.
“The virus has slowed things up a bit, but we’ve always delivered (because) people have a short lunch break," she said. "There’s no mile radius; just call in the order and pick it up or we’re delivering to places I can’t even believe. We take it out to the boonies.
“We’re doing our full menu, plus daily specials,” she said. “We offer all three meals, but we don’t get much of a breakfast (crowd), but we’re here anyway because we do everything from scratch.”
Customer favorites, Stevens said, include soups and desserts.
“All of our soups are from-scratch and homemade and people go crazy for our cream puffs," she said. "I don’t know what it is, but they’ll call ahead and reserve them so by lunchtime, they’re all spoken for and I’ve got to run around making more so we don’t run out.”
Customers, Stevens said, represent a mix of followers from the sisters’ country club days and new diners.
“We have a huge customer base from all over, but the bulk of our customers are local people,” she said. “Before everything went crazy, we were getting people from Endicott driving down, from Worcester or from Whitney Point. They’d heard about us and wanted to come over for lunch … and we had a couple weddings here, so we gained new customers that way.”
Given the sisters’ longevity in the community, Stevens said, support from Sidney-area diners has been especially hearty.
“It’s like we’re everyone’s child or their best friend and they’re patting us on the head,” she said. “They always say they’re proud of us and so encouraging of us.
“We just love our customers and we love our employees,” she said. “We’d be lost without them. We come to work just to see each other.”
Post-pandemic, Stevens said, she and Erika plan to keep refining their vision for Club 55.
“It’s always a work in progress and we’ll probably be working on it until we die,” she said, laughing. “We’ll be continuing to upgrade and repair the building and expand the parking to make it as beautiful as our minds can see.”
Because of the pandemic, Stevens said, hours are subject to change and customers are encouraged to call ahead.
To view a menu, find “Club 55 Restaurant” on Facebook. To place an order, call 607-604-4033.
