Krista Porter-Moore and husband Mark Moore, of Norwich, wanted to brew up something special in retirement.
The pair launched Hidden Springs Brewhouse at 170 County Road 31 in Norwich in August 2019.
“I retired two years ago from being a high school math teacher and Mark and I were brainstorming what we could do in retirement,” Porter-Moore said, noting that Mark worked for Norwich Pharmaceuticals. “We thought about growing hops but, after researching, realized it would be quite a bit of work and there are a lot of variables of whether or not it would be productive, so we decided to go the brewery route. We’ve done a lot of the wine tours and now that the beer industry got going, we’ve gone to quite a few breweries, as well.”
The Hidden Springs building, which includes a year-round taproom and a seven-barrel brewing system capable of making 200-gallon batches of beer, is situated on a 16-acre lot, Porter-Moore said.
Though Hidden Springs offers seasonal brews, Porter-Moore said, the company’s signature blends are its most popular.
“We have three flagship beers and they are Lady of the Lake, an American blonde ale; Breakfast Juice, a blood-orange wheat beer; and Krista’s Vanilla Porter,” she said. “In December 2020, we received a silver medal for the Krista’s Vanilla Porter in the U.S. Open Beer Competition. I would say the three flagship beers are the most popular-selling beers, but we keep trying to change up the recipes and styles of beer to keep people coming back for a variety.”
The brewery, she said, also received the Chenango County Chamber of Commerce "New Business Award" for 2020.
Seasonal brews, Porter-Moore said, include an autumnal Oktoberfest blend and pumpkin-flavored beer and, this summer, Hidden Springs will introduce a raspberry shandy and mango cream ale.
Porter-Moore credited Hidden Springs brewmaster and Gilbertsville resident Nate Edgett with fine-tuning their flavors.
“The biggest asset of our business is Nate Edgett,” she said, noting that Edgett previously worked at other regional breweries. “When we first thought of the idea, we met with Nate and his wife and asked if he would be willing to do this; if he wasn’t on board, we probably would not have gone ahead with the brewery.”
Porter-Moore said the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the introduction of “crowlers,” or 32-ounce cans, of Hidden Springs’ flagship flavors.
“In November 2020 we did a canning of those three beers, so we have four-pack cans of those,” she said. “We thought we would get the cans so that, if we had to switch over to takeout only, we’d have more options for customers but, fortunately, we didn’t have to (close).”
In the taproom, Porter-Moore said, customers can purchase 64-ounce growlers, pints and flights of beer. Hidden Springs kegs, she said, are also available for businesses and individuals.
“We also have a food truck, Hubcap Munchies, and he’s there year-round and open any time we are,” she said.
Porter-Moore said Hidden Springs’ customers represent a mix of loyal locals and visitors.
“We have people that come and visit Chenango Lake and there are people that live there year-round and they’re happy to see us there, because it gives them something to do,” she said. “I think for the community, especially in summer, it gives a place to go and hang out outside. We have outdoor dining (in summer), so there’s more room and we do live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And we’re looking to get at least one pavilion or maybe two for outside, which we can also use during winter by enclosing them.
“In summer it’s more families, but right now it’s couples and singles probably from their late 20s to 50s,” Porter-Moore continued. “And weekends we get a lot of people up from Binghamton and that area and we’ve had people from Syracuse, so our draw is Chenango and Otsego counties, but I think if someone comes to Norwich and punches in ‘nearby breweries’ on their GPS map, they’re going to come in and check us out.”
Through winter, Porter-Moore said, live entertainment takes place indoors and only on Saturdays.
For more information, find “Hidden Springs Brewhouse” on Facebook, visit hiddenspringsbrewhouse.com, follow @hidden_springs_brewhouse on Instagram or email hiddenspringsbrewhouse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.