Mark Handelman is bringing his flair for food to Franklin.
Handelman, who said he lives “just outside of Gilbertsville,” is an operating partner in Good Taste Epicurean Food Market, launched behind 438 Main St., Franklin in early December.
“I’ve been a CEO of many large nonprofit human service agencies for over 50 years, and I just retired from one in New York City,” he said. “In terms of my retirement, I just didn’t see myself on the porch all day, and I did have, always, a very great interest in cooking and food and I always did a lot of cooking of international types of cuisine.
“I came to upstate New York from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where I’d lived for 15 years, and I’d lived in New York City before that,” Handelman continued. “Most of my life, I was used to, if I had company coming for dinner, going out to a specialty grocery store and getting the ingredients to make a great meal. I came up here and was kind of frustrated that I couldn’t get that stuff; the supermarkets have things that weren’t what I was looking for and, even if I found something, sometimes I’d have to run to three or four stores. Out of that frustration came this vision.”
Good Taste, Handelman said, focuses on “artisanal, small-batch, handmade, organic … types of products, both locally sourced, because there are a lot of good products locally, and imported.”
“We particularly focused on cheeses; cheese is the core of the business,” he said. “Everything else flows from that — crackers, fresh baked bread soon and we have jams and handmade pastas and sauces and smoked and cured meats — sausages, salamis and soon we’re hoping to have … Iberian ham and prosciutto. It’s freshly custom cut, from the whole muscle meat, and we’re cutting cheese to custom order. People come in and say, ‘I want to try some’ and we give them a taste and … all of this cheese is really artisanal; it’s handmade and, in many cases, small batch and not stuff that’s processed by factories. It’s really amazing and you can’t find it any place else.”
English cheddar, gruyere and a French onion jam produced in Vermont as part of a line of jams designed for cheese pairings, Handelman said, have proven early customer favorites.
Handelman said he hopes to expand inventory, based on local highlights and customer input.
“Eventually, we hope to offer craft beers,” he said, noting a pending application with the state. “A lot of good breweries in the area are making really good craft beer and I’d like to have it all in one place. I think as time goes on, people will give us ideas and they will tell us what they want. We just brought in a whole line of gluten-free handmade crackers that you can’t get anywhere else, and garlic-infused olive oil. As people tell us what they like and want, we’re going to build the inventory. We have coffee in whole bean and a machine where people can grind their coffee to whatever specifications. and we’re using local roasters: Wakeman Coffee in Sidney and Roman Roasters in Delhi are being featured, and we’ll keep trying to help the economy by featuring products that fit our criteria, but are locally made. We’re moving along the locavore concept.”
Handelman said customers are embracing his approach.
“Everybody has said, ‘this is really exciting, we’re happy you’re here,’” he said. “I’ve never come into a situation where people are so welcoming and considerate. I had originally assumed it would be just younger people into this kind of thing, but we’ve gotten a real mix: older people, young people, couples with children. It’s been very exciting in that respect. I speculated, especially because of the pandemic experience, that there were many people who had moved up here to get away from the virus and inner city, and a lot of people who had summer homes and are now living here permanently. Then, of course, there are people who have been here for many years who are serious home cooks and serious foodies.
“I think people underestimate what the average person feels about food, and my sense is that there are also people who need to be educated, because they’ve never been exposed, so it’s really been a mixed bag,” Handelman continued. “I’m willing to let anybody try anything they want to taste, because that’s how they’re going to understand; nothing can make up for actual experience.”
Handelman said he plans to offer cooking classes and “something for children about food,” as Good Taste establishes itself. The space is also conducive, he said, to “live entertainment, (such as) an open-mic night.”
Handelman said he hopes Good Taste’s selection engenders longevity.
“We’re offering something that’s different,” he said. “It’s very unique, and I don’t believe it exists anywhere in the tri-county area. It’s not a restaurant or a place for onsite consumption; it’s for people who want to get what they need and go home and make a good meal.”
Handelman said a Good Taste Epicurean Food Market Facebook page is coming soon, and a website is being developed.
Good Taste is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Monday.
