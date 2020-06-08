Staff celebrates 'Daddy Al' on Chestnut store's anniversary

ONEONTA — Allen Dick has sat on the same stool for 13 years.
“This is my spot,” he said. “This is where I am when people come in.”
Dick, better known to the community as “Daddy Al,” celebrated 23 years in business Monday. Store employees surprised him and his wife, Susan, with a cake and streamers and balloons in front of the store.
Daddy Al’s General Store started on the Southside in 1997 and moved to its current home on Chestnut Street 10 years later, Susan said.
The store supplies custom-made subs, grocery items, homemade goods and bulk spices, mostly from Amish companies, Al said, adding that he supplies his own eggs from the chickens raised on his West Oneonta farm.
“The old-fashioned shopkeeper-type thing, it’s that type of setting here,” Susan said. “I think that’s something we’ve given to the community — that friendly service that we grew up with. You don’t find that much anymore, where somebody wants to converse with you instead of just push you out.”
The store is also known for donating to community causes and supporting local fundraisers.
“We do a lot of charity work — every community group that’s ever been around has ended up getting free subs and that kind of stuff from us,” Susan said. “Allen is generous to a fault. He has families that come in and he hears their story that they’ve landed on hard times and he tells them to go through the store and get what they need.”
“We will never get rich with the business because he’s just so generous and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she continued. “We’ve been married for 51 years and he’s been that way the whole time.”
“We’re community-oriented,” Al said. “Why wouldn’t I take care of the people that take care of me? They take care of us and we take care of them. That’s the way it should be.”
Susan said her husband is known among neighborhood children for always offering a free piece of candy from the baskets near the door, and their grandchildren refer to him as “the candy grandpa” because “he’s always got a pocketful of candy.”
Al prides himself that he has not once run out of toilet paper or baker’s yeast since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, even as big chain stores faced prolonged shortages and limited supply.
“We went to great lengths, but we made sure we had everything,” Al said. “I know where to go.”
“Allen will get in the car and go places just to pick up stuff for customers,” Susan said.
The couple said they don’t plan on slowing down or retiring any time soon.
“I’m going to go another 20 years — what else am I going to do? I can’t stay home and be bored,” Al said. “Running around, doing this, doing that — if I didn’t have this, I’d sit at home doing nothing.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
