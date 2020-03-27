Stewart’s Shops announced last week that checks are now in the mail to local children’s charities through its Holiday Match program, according to a media release. Funding has been allocated to 1,753 organizations across the communities where Stewart’s Shops are located.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, customers donated almost $900,000 to the program, which was doubled to about $1.8 million with the company’s match, according to the release.
$8,540 was donated to 14 Chenango County organizations, including Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum, libraries in New Berlin, Sherburne and South New Berlin, as well as several scout troops.
The company donated $9,450 to nine organizations in Delaware County, including Cornell Cooperative Extension, Delaware Opportunities and the Hanford Mills Museum.
Twenty-two Otsego County organizations, including Girls on the Run Central New York, Opportunities for Otsego Inc., the Otsego County Conservation Association and food pantries in Cooperstown and Worcester, received a collective $18,750.
A collective $29,600 was donated to 34 Schoharie County organizations, including Cornell Cooperative Extension, the George Landis Arboretum, Schoharie ARC, The Joshua Project, the Schoharie County Community Action Program, libraries in Middleburgh, Schoharie and Sharon Springs and fire departments from Cobleskill, Middleburgh and Summit.
SBA loans available
Small business owners in New York state are now eligible to apply for low-interest loans because of mandated shutdowns amid the spread of coronavirus.
The U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue, according to the Mohawk Valley Small Business Development Center.
The Mohawk Valley SBDC offers free and confidential services to help business owners navigate the loan application process. For more information, call 315-731-5884.
Applications are available at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Dollar General adds to workforce
Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April to help meet the demand for household supplies amid coronavirus-induced shortages, according to a media release.
While Dollar General anticipates the majority of those roles to be temporary, the company anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some new employees, according to the release.
Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages, award-winning training and development programs and benefits, including day-one eligibility to telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, according to the release.
Applications are available at careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977.
BJ's offers employee incentives
BJ’s Wholesale Club will offer increased wages and bonuses for frontline team members; dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over; and contributions from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation that support local and national organizations providing essential services and support to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release.
As an essential business, BJ’s will continue to operate under state-of-emergency and shelter-in-place orders recently issued in the U.S., according to the release.
All hourly team members in the company’s clubs, distribution centers and home office will earn an additional $2 per hour for each hour worked through at least April 12, according to the release. At the end of March, managers and key personnel in the clubs and distribution centers will receive a one-time bonus, ranging from $500 to $1,000.
BJ’s previously issued an emergency paid leave policy to support team members during this unprecedented time, which includes a waived absenteeism policy and access to the company’s employee relief fund, according to the release. The company is actively hiring for permanent and temporary positions in clubs throughout the eastern U.S.
In addition to the programs for team members, BJ’s is supporting its members and communities with dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and older from 8 to 9 a.m., according to the release.
The BJ’s Charitable Foundation also announced $500,000 in donations to support local and national organizations providing essential services and support to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.