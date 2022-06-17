Business Beat
Callanan Industries Inc., a supplier of paving materials and construction services in New York state, has presented a gift of $25,000 to the SUNY Cobleskill Foundation. The gift will provide workforce development assistance to students enrolled in the college’s diesel technology, power machinery and agriculture engineering programs, according to a media release from the college. Company leaders had visited the campus and met with students.
“This was the most enthusiastic class of college-aged students we’ve ever addressed. Their excitement of entering this field was clear, and equally impressive to me were the facilities and equipment in which these students are learning,” said Don Fane, president of Callanan Industries. “A large part of our mission as a materials supplier is focused on the safety of our workforce, and the same safety measures we employ in the field are mirrored in the College’s labs. Finding qualified employees is a challenge across the board in our industry, and I recommend all vertical and material suppliers look at SUNY Cobleskill as they build their future workforce.”
“Callanan Industries has a clear philosophy that a talented workforce is the core to success, and they recognize the far-reaching impact of investing in educational opportunities in their field,” said John Zacharek, vice president for development at SUNY Cobleskill.
SUNY Cobleskill’s Agricultural Engineering department is composed of bachelor’s and associate degree tracks. Students learn through hands-on experience with the latest equipment provided by agricultural equipment companies, the release said. The college has also introduced a microcredential in Precision Agriculture Tech in which earners will gain experience in precision agriculture field operation, precision agriculture technology and sensors, spatial management systems and data-based decisions, the release said.
Community Bank names manager
Community Bank has announced that Victoria Ellis has been promoted to branch manager at the Schenevus and Milford locations.
In her new role overseeing both branches, Ellis will be responsible for managing the day-to-day business of the branches, supervising and training staff and leading the team to reach branch, community, and company goals, a media release from the bank said.
Ellis has been employed with Community Bank for 16 years, joining in 2006 as a teller. She worked her way up through the bank, holding several different positions before being promoted to branch manager. She specializes in account opening and personal loans.
“Victoria will be an excellent leader for both our Schenevus and Milford branches,” Regional Retail Manager Janet Briggs said. “We are thrilled to recognize her passion for community service and dedication to Community Bank with this promotion.”
“I like working at Community Bank because they take a vested interest in my growth and well-being as a person and an employee, caring about all customers regardless of status,” Ellis said. “I look forward to leading my team in exceptional customer service, working towards company goals and meeting the needs of our community.”
Virtual job fair scheduled
The New York State Department of Labor’s Southern Tier Virtual Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23.
More than 80 businesses representing more than 2,000 available jobs are expected to participate. For more information, visit nysdolvirtual3.easyvirtualfair.com
NYCM recognized as “best company to work for”
NYCM Insurance has been ranked among the 2022 Best Companies to Work for In New York, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized, according to a media release from the company.
Created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group, the statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in New York, the release said. Of the 75 companies selected based on a two-part assessment of company policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics, and employee experience, NYCM ranked 11th in the Large Employer Category.
“It is truly an honor to accept this award for the fifth year running,” said NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson. “Since day one, we have strived to maintain an environment where our employees have felt empowered and valued, and this award speaks to that. We are so thankful to our staff, not only for this recognition, but for the dedication and care they display to our customers and each other every day.”
To learn more about NYCM Insurance, visit nycm.com/about/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.