Trojan House eatery embraces Greene community

Kim and Ken Pickard, husband-and-wife owners of the Trojan House Deli & Catering, said their love for the Greene community drives their commitment to the 82 Genesee St. business.
“My husband and I both worked in the industry for many years and we owned a small business with my parents, a little diner that we helped them run for years,” Kim Pickard, 51, said. “So, when the opportunity to buy this business came up, we just went for it.
“We have six kids and they’re all in school here. We’re very active in the community and we support the sports program,” she said. She said the business, purchased by the Pickards six years ago, is named for the Greene Central School District mascot. It operated previously, she said, for “four or five years.”
Pickard said she and Ken, 56, pride themselves on offering fresh, from-scratch, deli-style fare.
“We do a Philly cheese steak that is fresh, not from a frozen product; we slice it and marinate (the meat),” she said. “And people know us for our 8-ounce burgers (because) we use fresh-ground beef that’s not processed.
“We have a lot of gluten-free options, because of the way we do everything, like cooking our own corned beef,” Pickard continued. “We make some really great salads and we use a heritage mix (of lettuces). We have a cobb salad and a chicken spiedie salad. Our menu is huge, for as little of a place as it is, and that’s intentional. People can come here more than once a week, because we have a lot of options.”
Pickard said, while the Trojan House specialized in takeout orders before the pandemic caused by the spread of the new coronavirus, she and Ken have been impressed with the community’s support.
“Our space has about a 900-square-foot footprint, so takeout is what we’ve always done well,” she said. “We have a front porch that we just rearranged, so right now there’s not much room for sit-in (service), but the majority of our business was takeout, even before.
“We’ve been open through all of this,” she said, “and the community has been extremely supportive, so we’re very grateful.”
Pickard said the Trojan House counts customers from “Chenango County as a whole.”
She said she and Ken hope to broaden the catering aspect of the business.
“That has taken a dip with the pandemic,” she said, “so we’ll be just trying to build on our catering and figure out what catering looks like now and how to adjust.
“We have done everything from a big wedding of 250 people with high-end stuff … to weddings in pole barns where we’ve brought the food and we’ve done sit-down dinners where we served it,” she said. “For (weekly catering engagements) we do more stuff like wraps and macaroni salad, so it’s a pretty wide variety. We just work with our customer’s budget and tell them what we can make work for them.”
Pickard said, despite the pandemic-induced dip in catering dates, she and Ken appreciate the opportunity for reciprocity the business affords them.
“We just love being able to see our community members, and this gives us an avenue to help and support people,” she said. “We’ve been very blessed financially, being able to help people, so that’s what we do and people know where to find us and know that we’re willing, so that’s why we keep doing it.”
The Trojan House Deli & Catering is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed weekends. For more information or to view specials, find “The Trojan House Deli & Catering” on Facebook. To place an order, call 607-656-8700.
