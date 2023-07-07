Unadilla resident Jackie Van Ord is offering parents and children a different kind of day care.
Van Ord, 35, launched Munchkin Maintenance, providing child care for children from six weeks to age 12, in the Otsego County village in March. Though a longtime child care provider, Van Ord said, it was her son who inspired Munchkin Maintenance.
“I worked at a (Pitter Patter) daycare with my friend, and we opened up in Oneonta,” she said. “I loved working with the kids and everything, but my son needed more one-on-one time than what I could give him at the day care, and it was too many kids. I wanted to step back and do smaller-scale daycare with more sensory options.
“We are all first aid and CPR certified, and we provide meals, but the thing that makes my program different is the sensory stuff,” Van Ord continued. “We are installing a sensory walk and we do a lot of outdoor play, or as much nature stuff as we can. We have caterpillars transforming into butterflies right now and our tadpoles all have legs on them. Our music wall is up and running outside, which encourages banging and movement and music; a lot of kids hear ‘no’ so often because they’re being too loud, and this gives them that place to be a kid.”
Though still in progress, Van Ord said, the sensory walk is a child favorite.
“It starts out with white coral stone … and then transitions to pea gravel, then we’re waiting on a wood order to do stumps and sideways logs, so kids can feel what it feels like to hop from stump to stump or walk across bark and get a different sensory input that way, then it transitions into sand. They’ve created a sand mountain and the kids just love it — they make mud pies and build castles and mini rivers and they all have so much fun.”
Cultivating a sense of home and safety, Van Ord said, was her priority.
“When you walk into our house, it’s set up like a house with a lot of toys,” she said. “We really want their daycare experience to feel like they have a home away from home. We serve home-cooked meals that are cooked the night before to maximize the time we can spend with the kids.”
Van Ord said she is joined by her mother-in-law, a retired kindergarten teacher, and together they plan the crafts, sensory walk components and guest readings. Van Ord and the children also planted a garden which, she said, is “teaching the kids where food comes from.”
Van Ord said she hopes to continue enriching not only offerings, but herself, through Munchkin Maintenance.
“I just put in an application to Quality Stars and … they come in and rate my day care and help me be the best I can be and really see my program as a whole,” she said. “Sometimes, providers get so caught up in the everyday; there’s a ton of paperwork and maintenance and advertising and payroll. We don’t really get time to sit down and say, ‘Where do I want to go from here?’ and that’s what they’ll do, and help us with funding to get better quality toys or outdoor equipment.”
Van Ord, who, at the time of writing, had children from 10 months to 11 years enrolled, said families are appreciating her approach.
“I have a family in Walton, one that … is in Wells Bridge, then another that’s in Sidney Center and another in Walton,” she said. “They’re really happy. I’ve had two parents tell me their kids hop out of bed and that they’re excited to come here … so that’s huge. The fact that they’re happy and not crying when they come in, and they’re excited to do what we’re going to do that day, that’s the best feeling.
“This is what I wanted for my own kids, and I never found it,” Van Ord continued. “I have one client that said she overheard her husband say their daughter was with her other family for the day (and) I cried, because that was my long-term goal. It takes a village to raise young children and I’m happy to help create that village. I love seeing their smiles. My daughter just graduated pre-K, so many of her firsts are over and I’m done having my own children, so now I get to witness all these other kids that come through and all their firsts — first time crawling or standing up or discovering what tadpoles are. That’s what keeps me going.”
At the time of writing, Van Ord had one slot open for a child older than 2 and, come September, she anticipates having three slots open for children that age.
For more information or to enroll, find “Munchkin Maintenance Daycare” on Facebook or call 607-435-4397.
