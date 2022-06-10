The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida Inc.’s Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant program will host a free women-focused virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
“The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grant has assisted over 227 women throughout the duration of the program,” Project Director Sommer Edwards said in a media release. “As our two-year mark is approaching, now is the time to utilize the remainder of our training funds and services, as well as connect with participants who have fulfilled their training goals and are now seeking employment in a nontraditional occupation.”
Nontraditional occupations are defined by the U.S. Department of Labor as any industry in which females make up 25% or less of the workforce, including trades, information technology, advanced manufacturing, transportation, public safety, agriculture and others.
“Averaging about 40 businesses and 90 job seekers at our recent virtual job fairs, we are looking to increase these numbers as summer employment opportunities are increasing,” Ms. Edwards says. “WANTO staff are looking forward to connecting with new job seekers and grant participants in hopes of creating a more inclusive and equitable workforce.”
Women, 18 years old and older, and employers throughout the region are invited to register.
The job fair utilizes the Premier Virtual platform, the release said. Platform training is available before the event, and there are also training materials located within the system.
Employers should register at https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/d7mNQW
Job Seekers should register at https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/81a9O8
NBT names diversity officer
NBT Bank has announced that Karen Sastri has been named chief diversity officer. The appointment "marks the next milestone for NBT’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with the designation of the role of Chief Diversity Officer on a full-time basis," according to a media release from the bank.
“NBT has long viewed our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion as a journey — one that we are committed to continually growing and evolving,” said John H. Watt Jr., president and CEO. “For several years, we have been fortunate to have incredible individuals execute the responsibility of this role in a shared capacity. While each left their indelible marks, we know that Karen will continue their work with the passion and dedication she is known for bringing to the table, buoyed by the sole focus of this as her primary function.”
As chief diversity officer, Sastri "provides continuity for NBT’s established DE&I initiatives and will work with leadership to establish new programs and best practices, focusing on recruitment, retention and development," the release said.
Bassett recognized by industry group
The International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and International Lactation Consultant Association have recognized Bassett Medical Center for excellence in lactation care, according to a media release from Bassett.
The IBCLC Care Award "recognizes that Bassett Medical Center consistently staffs professionals who hold the prestigious International Board Certified Lactation Consultant certification and provides a lactation program for breastfeeding families," the release said. In addition, Bassett has demonstrated that it has recently completed activities that help protect, promote, and support breastfeeding.
“Bassett Medical Center has an amazing team of doctors, certified nurse midwives, and nurses,” Dr. Samuel Badalian, Bassett’s chief of obstetricians and gynecologists, said in the release. “This is a wonderful recognition of their outstanding work at the birthing center.”
Stewart's Shops gives grant to museum
The Chenango County Historical Society was recently awarded a grant of $1,000 by the Stewart’s Holiday Match program. The funds will support activities designed to share local history with children and families, according to a media release from the museum.
“Thanks to the generosity of programs like the Holiday Match, our organization has a very promising future,” Jessica Moquin, CCHS executive director, said in the release. “This gift ensures the development of child-friendly and family-focused programs in celebration of Chenango County’s unique cultural heritage.”
Since the program’s inception, the Stewart’s Holiday Match has awarded nearly $34 million to a variety of organizations. Program funds are composed of a 50-50 match by Stewart’s Shops to donations made by in-store customers.
Margaretville businesses to host event
The Business Association of Margaretville will hold its initial Second Saturday of the year on June 11 from 3-6 p.m.
Many of the retail businesses will staying open later and offer specials on food, drinks, and shopping, according to a media release from the association.
Margaretville Second Saturdays are also planned for July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. For additional information, email paul@kria.world
