Walton couple reopens restaurant with bar in Trout Creek

Walton residents Dave and Rhonda Stanton are bringing from-scratch, family traditions to rural restaurant ownership.
The couple launched Rhonda’s Grill & Roadhouse in fall 2021, with a grand opening event to come.
Dave Stanton said the eatery is the realization of his wife’s dream, though it relies on decades of shared business experience.
“She always wanted a restaurant, so we just bought it, but I have several other businesses,” he said, noting that he also owns Stanton Towing & Recovery Service and Stanton Excavating. “A lady passed away and there was nobody there or no family, and we looked at it and made an offer and they accepted. We decided to do it without a lot of renovations, but the fireplace and the dining room is all done over. It started out as Friendly Tavern and then it was Huff’s Tavern, until we bought it last year.”
Stanton said the menu, which features classic American fare, also reflects the family’s history.
“We raise Angus beef and Stanton Cattle Company is my son’s beef farm, so that’s what we use,” he said. “We feature our own Angus meat, and we have prime rib on Saturday nights. When we have our own prime rib, we use that too.
“The kids said, ‘Ma, just cook how we did growing up, because then you’ll be busy,’” Stanton continued. “And as we were growing up, the kids we’d hire used to come to our house and would work for a meal, just because they wanted to eat at our house. Everything is homemade; we don’t buy stuff out of a can. We feed (the cows) all non-GMO food and, the last three months of the cows’ life, we pen them in and that keeps the meat a lot tenderer.”
Customer favorites, Stanton said, include $1 jumbo wings every Monday, Rhonda’s burgers and a special called the Rocky Balboa, a French dip-style sandwich with peppers and onions.
Diners, Stanton said, represent a broad swath.
“We’re starting to get people from a ways away already,” he said. “We’ve had people from Cooperstown, Oneonta, Harpursville and Afton; there’s a group that comes from Afton quite often now. We’ve got nothing but good reports and everybody is saying the food is great. We’re getting a lot of pluses from the meals.”
Stanton said, despite the challenges of restaurant ownership, he’s hopeful the restaurant’s reputation and the Stantons’ commitment to the community will cement its place.
“She always wanted a restaurant, but to start it late in life like this is tough on us. But we’ll succeed,” he said. “This time of year, and the way the country is going, it’s tough … but most people know my wife and I and we’ve been married 43 years. And people said, if we had it, it would be done right. So, we have our liquor license and all kinds of drinks, but we want to make it a restaurant-bar, not a bar-restaurant. People feel like they’re welcome there and it’s a family restaurant.
“The dining room seats 55 to 60, and there’s a fireplace in there, so the dining room is really nice,” Stanton continued. “We’ve had Christmas parties in there and were told by (guests) that this was the best food they’ve had, so that was a big compliment. We were dairy farmers before this, and we just like visiting with people. I’ll be 65 and (Rhonda) will be 62, so for us to take this on is a lot … but we want to build the business back up and make it nice for everybody.”
Stanton said he hopes, too, to expand offerings.
“We’ve got an outdoor dining area that I had engineered, and our liquor license lets us have high-top tables out back,” he said. “We’ve got some craft beers (on the menu) and we’ve kept the prices down — liquor and alcohol went up 20%. We own the cabin beside (the restaurant) and it’s a three-room log cabin — the inside of it is beautiful — and we’re going to Airbnb that. The people coming in are so happy that we’re open. It’s just something we want to see grow.”
Rhonda’s Grill & Roadhouse serves lunch and dinner daily, Stanton said, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 10 on Sunday, with weekend closing time left to the discretion of bartenders. The restaurant in on state Route 206, just east of the hamlet of Trout Creek. For GPS directions, use 9311 state Route 206, Sidney Center.
For more information, find “Rhonda’s Grill & Roadhouse” on Facebook or call 607-865-5757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.