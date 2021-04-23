Woman opens general store in Stamford with mindfulness in mind

When life gave Hannah Mindl Gittler-Muccino a bad break, she opened a general store.
Earlier this month, the 28-year-old woman launched Mindl’s General Store at 76 Main St. in Stamford, her adopted upstate home.
“I’m originally from Long Island and I’ve lived in Philly and Brooklyn, but I’ve been coming up here for almost 10 years and my in-laws have a house in Hobart,” she said. “We moved up in July to Stamford because, after the pandemic, my husband and I lost our jobs and we’d loved Stamford for years. It just seemed like the logical next step for us, because we’d always wanted to land here, and not having jobs pushed us a little bit harder to move here.”
Gittler-Muccino, a holistic nutritional therapy practitioner, said she was managing a downstate apothecary at the start of COVID-19 pandemic.
While settling upstate was fortuitious, Gittler-Muccino said, becoming proprietress of a general store felt fated.
“I do holistic nutritional therapy, so I was doing that here and odd jobs, then my sister came to visit … about four months ago, and she said, ‘What are you going to do here?’” she said. “I didn’t know what direction I wanted to go in, but mentioned on the side that I’d always wanted to own a general store in this area and (my sister) was really taken aback, but immediately was like, ‘You 100% have to do this.’ I spoke to some of the locals, and everyone thought it was a great idea; four months later, here I am.”
The resulting shop, Gittler-Muccino said, blends practicality, social justice priorities and a bit of whimsy.
“My emphasis in the store is on carrying products by Black-owned businesses and indigenous-, people of color-, women- and locally owned businesses,” she said. “It’s everything from beeswax candles to CBD oil; beans, olive oil and herbal coffee; pancake mixes, gluten-free stuff; and local pastas and maple syrup.
“It really runs the gamut,” Gittler-Muccino continued. “We have salsa and cocktail mixers, jams and tuna fish, jewelry and screen-printed T-shirts, locally handknit stuff and vintage clothing and housewares, then I do embroidery on the clothing. And I have a 1950s Admiral refrigerator filled with local goods — eggs, bread, sauerkraut, kimchi, maple cream and cold drinks.”
Gittler-Muccino said, before such goods hit the shelves, sourcing mindfully mattered.
“As a white, functioning Jewish woman, that’s the least I can do to work toward the eradication of the systemic racism that we have in the society we are living in,” she said. “Buying from Black-owned and indigenous-owned businesses helps to build up those communities and work toward narrowing the wealth gap that’s in existence because of racist practices.
“It’s really about switching over what you surround yourself with,” Gittler-Muccino continued. “I’ve been purchasing from Black-owned businesses for a long time now … and being unemployed and losing my job, I wasn’t able to continue that the way I wanted to and you don’t just do it once and pat yourself on the back. So, I wanted to be able to support these companies in a big way, and that meant purchasing in larger amounts consistently and then bringing (those products) to new consumers. Then, when they (purchase a good from a Black-owned business), try it and love it, they’re going to purchase that consistently and it’s not just me buying it; it’s a larger reach in support.”
Gittler-Muccino said the community’s response to her store and her message has been affirming.
“The community has been incredibly supportive, even in just the first few days,” she said. “They’re responding really well to a new store in the area, and I have wonderful neighbors. It also creates a great dialogue, and that’s a major step toward change. There’s a growing community of all different ages and types of people interested in making (Delaware) County a safer, more progressive environment.”
Gittler-Muccino said customers include “lots of local people and a lot of people down for the weekend,” and said she is “expecting a lot of summer people.”
Gittler-Muccino said, as pandemic restrictions ease, she plans to introduce events at Mindl’s.
“It’s a wonderful big space and my husband and father-in-law built my main merchandise table on casters so I could move it to host events,” she said. “I’m gauging community interest in the kind of events people would like to see — is it spiritual stuff, like breathwork and meditation, or more paint ‘n’ sips or open-mic nights? The community really needs a way to gather or support and experience things together, but COVID makes that really difficult, and obviously I’m not looking to put anyone at risk. Hopefully more things will be able to happen in the summer and hopefully this will become a space to gather.”
Mindl’s General Store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.
For more information, visit mindlsgeneralstore.com, call 607-214-4323 or find “Mindl’s General Store” on Facebook.
