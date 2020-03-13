Worcester family launches campsite with amenities

Little Farm in the Dell at 221 Brady Road in Worcester is ready for campers of all kinds.
After moving from Niskayuna to Worcester, avid campers Holly and Timothy Rutland, with sons Jacob, 23, and Zachary, 20, decided to bring their passion home.
“My sons are Eagle Scouts, so they went through all the Boy Scout training and my husband is also an Eagle Scout,” 53-year-old Holly Rutland, a third-grade teacher at Schoharie, said. “I grew up always camping and we brought the boys camping multiple times every summer and that was always the high point of our trips and our summers. Then we decided about five or six years ago to move from Niskayuna to Worcester, from the suburbs to 275 acres of land in the country.
“We had all this land that we had to try to figure out what to do with,” she said, “so we started adding cows, goats, chickens and a donkey.”
The addition of differently styled campsites, Rutland said, soon followed.
“We started with a Tentrr (site),” she said. “It’s a large canvas tent with two queen-size beds and a stove and we made a shower and port-a-potty to go with that, then we decided we wanted to take it further.
“We bought a cabin from the Amish Barn Company and started renting that,” Rutland said. “That has a generator, potable water and you don’t have to do anything. There’s a TV, BluRay player and games, so it’s really a very home-ish atmosphere, but you’re still able to walk out and see a deer standing there or sit by a campfire. Then from there, we decided to have two remote campsites, or walk-ins, where (campers) can bring their own materials and we provide water. Those are more for your real rustic (camper) or hiker.”
Little Farm in the Dell was open for its first “full-blown” season last summer, Rutland said.
The farm-style campground is great for groups and individuals of varied backgrounds, Rutland said, with varied on-site activities available.
“We’re still starting out, but we’ve gotten a couple of Scout troops and we did different activities to help them with merit badges; we’ve had a couple people from New York City; and we’ve had someone I teach with,” she said. “We’ve already had people ask this year and we’re starting to grow our clientele. We’re hoping to aim for city people — people who aren’t used to the country and open land, stargazing and seeing the animals.
“We have a garden where (guests) can pick crops and use them when making foods, there’s hiking and … we have four-wheeler tours or hayrides we can take them on,” she said. “We’re there for any type of experience they want – if they want to be taught how to camp, we can do that; if they want to be left alone, we can do that. We make it unique to (guests’) camping style or experience.”
As she and Timothy, a Panera employee, near retirement, Rutland said, they hope to grow Little Farm in the Dell into an agritourism destination.
“Eventually, we would like to build in Christmas trees and pumpkin picking,” she said. “Our major goal is to have it be a day trip and if we start booking more, we’ll probably start adding musical events to entertain people.”
Little Farm in the Dell is open year-round and accepting bookings.
For more information or to reserve a site, visit littlefarminthedell.com, find “Little Farm in the Dell” on Facebook or call 518-703-4721.
