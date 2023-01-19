The town of Butternuts Planning Board is seeking input from residents as it begins the process of updating its comprehensive plan.
Butternuts Planning Board Chair Steven Gayle outlined what a comprehensive plan is, how old it is and why it is important to update the plan.
He said the last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2013, and the town has seen some changes since then, including the loss of several dairy farms. “Butternuts is similar to other rural towns in the county and the region. Population decline seems to have leveled off, with about 2,000 people in the town, of whom 22% are over 65,” he said. “School enrollment also declined, but seems to have leveled off as well, with some indications that new families are moving here.”
He said the previous plan “was driven in large part by concerns over natural gas hydrofracking,” and said “The town board and planning board agree that this plan will not be driven by a single ‘issue of the day,’ but will be both comprehensive and positive.”
He said a comprehensive plan begins with a vision of the future and asks residents the following questions: “What do we want the town of Butternuts to be, to look like, in 20 years?” Do we want it to remain a quiet rural town that attracts visitors to historic sites, or an active hub for technology and remote workers? How will we provide for a growing senior population while attracting and retaining young families? Will the agricultural sector remain viable, or how will it change?”
Gayle said, “While a comprehensive plan includes a great deal of technical data and analysis, the vision must belong to the residents and businesses in the town.” He said the planning board “understands that there is not a single ‘public,’ but rather a diverse set of people with often divergent views of the future and how best to get there. The job of the planner or planning board is to find common ground among those views to develop a positive direction for the town.”
The planning board will hold two public meetings to allow residents and those who own or operate businesses that are located in or do business in the town to provide input, a media release said. While the village of Gilbertsville is a separate entity, village residents and business owners are encouraged to participate as well.
The meetings will be held at the Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School cafeteria from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, the release said.
Once there is an agreed upon vision, the plan proceeds with broad goals,” such as housing, energy, business climate and public safety. “Each goal is supported by specific and measurable objectives that explain how the goal can be achieved and the vision realized,” he said. “Finally, each objective has a small number of strategic actions.”
The plan will act as a guide for decision making, not only by town government, but also other local entities including the village of Gilbertsville, Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton School District and organizations such as the fire department or Gilbertsville’s Village Improvement Society, he said.
Gayle said several goals were accomplished during the last comprehensive plan. One of the goals was to improve recreation for all ages. “The town took over ownership of Copes Corners Park from Otsego County,” he said. “In the past few years it has become a great success, with a full campground, pavilions rented by a variety of users from families to the fire department and evening programs including movies.”
Another goal was to encourage economic development activities that are consistent with the rural and small-town scale and context to provide local jobs. “One such business is the Gilbertsville Farmhouse Wedding Venue, another the Five Kids Bakehouse,” he said.
