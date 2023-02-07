After several years hosting its Chili Bowl Cook-Off and Fundraiser on Super Bowl Sunday, Community Arts Network of Oneonta decided to move it to the Saturday before the big game.
“We decided to change it since it’s a conflict for some people,” CANO Executive Director Hope Von Stengel said Tuesday.
Von Stengel said 20 chefs will compete in three categories: professional, amateur and judge’s choice, which is a blind taste test of all the chilis for the best chili from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 Ford Avenue. She said chefs will be inside and outside during the event. In addition to chili, Catskill Brewery will have its craft beer available under a beer tent, she said.
CANO members will get an early 11:30 a.m. admission and the first pick of handmade bowls. People can join on Saturday, she said. “Members always show up early to get in line,” she said. “One member was standing out in the snow for two hours waiting because he wanted a certain bowl.”
Almost 300 bowls in a variety of sizes were sitting on tables in the CANO Studio on Tuesday afternoon and there were some in the kiln, being fired. The bowls were made by the Hartwick College Clay Club and local potters Tim Gargash and Stephanie Rozene, a media release said. “Diana Cozzens held bowl painting parties,” Von Stengel said. “There are a lot of hand-painted bowls this year.” In addition to the bowl painting parties, artist Joanne Lentner painted 40 bowls this year, she said.
People will pick out their bowl in the studio before going to taste the chili and see the quilt show by the Susquehanna Valley Quilters inside Wilber Mansion. Music will be performed by the Mansion Jam Band, she said.
Von Stengel and Kim Condon, who has volunteered to paint bowls the past 10 years, said it is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and hundreds attend. Condon said her younger son, who attends Cornell, is bringing a group of his friends to Saturday’s event.
“We do start running out of the more popular chili early,” Von Stengel said.
In addition to raising money to support CANO’s programming and events, many of which are free and open to the public, a portion of the proceeds from certain bowls will benefit World Central Kitchen, which is helping people across the world, including in Ukraine, Chile and California after the recent storms.
CANO membership and tickets for the event will be available at the door. More information can be found on CANO’s website www.canoneonta.org or email admin@canoneonta.org with any questions.
