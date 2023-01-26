The Catskills Addiction Coalition recently announced a new name and a new logo.
The new name, Catskills Pathways to Recovery, was needed, Executive Director Michael Reichman said. “I felt that we needed a new focus to be more open to the many different ways that people can recover,” he said. “Recovery looks very different to every person and I wanted to stress an environment of inclusion.”
According to a media release, the organization’s recent restructuring “aims to better promote and improve access to compassionate, stigma-free care, grounded in a harm-reduction approach, for people living with substance use disorders and mental illness.” Reichman said in the release, “Substance use disorders and mental illness are prevalent in the Catskill Mountain Region, with a huge impact on not only the individuals directly affected but their families and the community as a whole.”
CAC founder and chair of the CPR Board of Directors, Dr. Diana Mason, said in the release “Recovery and care are rooted in community. CPR seeks to involve all segments of our local population in our efforts to reduce the pain and suffering of people affected by substance use disorders and mental illness—and, ideally, to save lives.”
With a new name, the organization needed a new logo, so it held a design competition that local students at Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES at Grand Gorge could enter, the release said. Students had to design a logo that reflected the rebranded organization’s goals and methods.
Reichman said he asked local students to design the new logo “Because I want to involve the community as much as possible. This gave the kids a chance to utilize their artistic skills and also to be aware of our organization in case they ever need help.”
Three semi-finalists were chosen, and Jenny Potter was chosen the winner, he said. She will receive a $300 VISA gift card.
