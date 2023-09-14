Delaware County has joined other counties in the Sixth Judicial District to offer centralized arraignment.
The county held its first centralized arraignment Aug. 23 at the county’s Public Safety building in Delhi, and has arraigned about 20 individuals, jail Administrator Lt. Alan Weaver said.
“It’s very sporadic,” he said. “One day we could have three individuals, others, like yesterday and today, no one.”
Weaver said defendants, who are arrested on a bailable offense, an arrest warrant or violated an order of protection, are held in the holding cells until their arraignments. In addition, if someone is arrested for driving while intoxicated and could have their license revoked, that person can also be held until arraignment. Each cell holds one person and there are three cells.
Having the centralized arraignment allows local and state police forces to drop off the arrested individual and go back on patrol, rather than holding the person until arraignment, he said.
Hamden Town Justice Gay Merrill, who is president of the Delaware County Magistrate Association, said there was a lawsuit several years ago because some people were being detained in city jails for several months to a year-and-a-half before they were arraigned. According to the state Office of Indigent Legal Services, the name of the lawsuit was Hurrell-Harring, and it guaranteed defendants had counsel during the arraignment.
That meant if someone was arrested in the middle of the night, the judge and public defenders office would be called. “It makes it easier for us at times,” Public Defender Joe Ermeti said. “We’re not getting calls at 3 a.m.”
If someone needs to be arraigned, they can wait until the centralized arraignment. Arraignments are held at 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Undersheriff Kim Smith said.
Merrill said judges who are scheduled to preside over the day’s arraignments call the correctional facility to see if anyone is there to be arraigned. Ermeti said his office does the same thing. There is a two-hour range for the arraignment, so if someone is arrested at 9 a.m., they wouldn’t have to wait until 8:30 p.m. to be arraigned, Merrill said.
Because of the uncertainty of the weather in the winter, Merrill said each judge has a backup judge who can fill in. “Being Delaware County, it could be good weather in Delhi, but the judge in Roxbury can’t get out of his driveway,” she said.
Currently, judges preside over arraignments at the front desk of the correctional facility. Merrill said she is looking for someone to build a bench for the judge to preside at, which will be placed against a wall currently housing a display case. She asked anyone local who is interested in building the bench to call her at 607-746-6660 x4.
The county Board of Supervisors approved centralized arraignment during its May 10, meeting.
