The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce will hold two information sessions this month with the goal to entice students to stay in the county after graduation to work.
The first session will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Delaware Academy and Central School at Delhi at 2 Sheldon Drive in Delhi, a media release said. During the session DA Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman will share a presentation about the district’s new Future Focused Career Experience Program. As part of the program, each senior will take a Senior Seminar class that will prepare them for either college or a career. This program also supports the placement of students throughout the community in job shadowing or internship experiences, the release said. The presentation will be held in the auditorium, followed by refreshments and networking in the lobby.
The second session will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Walton Central School District’s high school auditorium at 47 Stockton Avenue in Walton. The scarcity of a skilled workforce in Walton is a major concern for the entire community, the release said. The event will provide an opportunity for dialogue and to receive information on the district’s career development program, which includes services contracted through DCMO BOCES’ CTE programs, the release said. It also includes opportunities for businesses to be directly involved in student educational programming through activities such as workplace tours, career fairs, panel discussions, guest speakers, shadowing and internships. Representatives from the Walton school district, DCMO BOCES, the Delaware County IDA, as well as Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta, and Walton Village Mayor Ed Snow will be in attendance, the release said.
The sessions are open to anyone in the community. To register for the Delhi session, visit https://tinyurl.com/yy8z35uh. To register for the Walton session, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr2f5wem.
