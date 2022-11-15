Residents of the Charlotte Valley Central School District will vote on a $13.3 million capital project on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“Our goal for this project was to look at our existing building and create spaces that maximize the use of the current space for student program purposes,” Charlotte Valley Superintendent Eric Whipple said.
The project would renovate the kitchen and cafeteria, which hasn’t been updated since it was built more than 50 years ago, Whipple said. It would also renovate an all-purpose room into a dedicated library and media center, which the school does not have. The instrumental and choir rooms would also be enlarged to ensure students have a place to practice.
“Right now the elementary choir has to practice in another room because it’s not big enough,” he said.
Whipple said all of the projects would lie within the footprint of the existing school building, so the building wouldn’t need to be added onto.
If approved, the project would also replace the asphalt track, which was built 30 years ago, with a rubber track, he said.
“This will ensure the safety of our students,” because the current track is slippery when wet and is also breaking apart, he said. “PE classes could use the track and our track and field team could practice on the track. We would be able to bring track meets back to the district. It will also be open for community use outside of school hours.”
The project would also replace all the windows in the original school building, which are about 35 years old, he said. It would also replace all of the lighting inside the school and outside the school with energy-efficient LED lights.
The proposed $13.3 million project would use funds from the district’s capital reserve fund, along with state building aid, Whipple said. The district expects to be reimbursed for more than 80% of all eligible project costs through state building aid, a media release said. For a property fully assessed at $100,000, the $13 million project would cost an additional $19 per year in taxes, the release said. For a senior on the STAR tax relief program, it would be $5 more per year and for regular STAR, it would be $13 per year, Whipple said.
Public meetings to review the proposed project are planned for Nov. 17 and 29. A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the elementary auditorium at the school. A senior citizens’ breakfast on Nov. 29 will begin at 9 a.m., featuring a presentation on the capital project. Information about the capital project is also posted to the district website at www.charlottevalleycs.org.
Whipple said he has also presented the project in front of a senior citizens group, and the Davenport and Charlotteville fire departments.
Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the All-Purpose Room at CVCS. Eligible voters must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old and have lived within the district for at least 30 days prior to the vote.
For more information, contact the district office at capitalproject@charlottevalley.org or 607-278-5511.
