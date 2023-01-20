Students in the Charlotte Valley Central School robotics club, Roboticats, were busy Friday after school getting ready for competition.
Club Advisor Debra Thorsland said the club will compete in the VEX Robotics competition next week in Chittenango where they will compete against 20 other teams, including a team from Shurburne-Earlville.
Thorsland said it is the club’s second year competing in the VEX competition, but the club was started five years ago. During the club’s first year of existence, the Oneonta City School’s robotics club was a mentor to the club at Charlotte Valley.
“The second year, COVID hit three days before our competition,” Thorsland said. There was no competition in 2021. “Last year was the first year we competed,” she said.
Last year, the team competed against 42 other teams and placed 14th, she said.
“Even though it’s a competition, all teams nurture each other,” fellow club advisor Alanna Fiore said.
The team of six students — Kailey Wiedemann, Ethan Ortega, Brandon VanEtten, Kyle Alexander, Robert Alexander and Zachary Shafer — have been busy working on the robot.
On Friday afternoon, Wiedemann, Ortega and VanEtten were trying to figure out how to shoot the disk farther and had started to take it apart to fix the problem.
“Every day you think you’re going to have it, then something happens,” Thorsland said. The robot can only be made using VEX Robotics parts, which have been hard to get, she said.
Fiore said students have developed communication skills while on the phone with the company trying to get parts.
During competition, the robot must be able to spin a color wheel mounted on the wall, scoop up and shoot plastic disks into a basket or on a platform and push disks. The competitors get points for spinning the wheel, pushing disks into the competition’s area and making baskets. In addition, the robot has to be programed to move on its own and complete a task for 15 seconds, she said.
“It’s like disc golf for bots,” Ortega said.
Thorsland said this year’s game the robots have to play “is way more challenging than last year.”
During competition, the team pairs up with another team from a different school and they compete against two other teams, Thorsland said. Each student on the team has a different task during competition. Wiedemann said she drives the robot during the competition. Ortega said he scouts other teams and forms alliances with teams he thinks would be a good fit to compete with. VanEtten said he does the computer code for the robot.
Wiedemann, a junior, said she wants to study computer science in college.
