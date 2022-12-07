Residents of the Charlotte Valley Central School District approved a $13.3 million building project, 149-25 ,on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“The overwhelming voter support of the project shows that the school district and the community have a shared vision, priorities and aspirations for the district’s facilities,” Superintendent Eric Whipple said in an email. “We appreciate all of those who participated in this process, whether it be providing feedback, asking questions or casting their ballot.”
The project will renovate the kitchen and cafeteria, which hasn’t been updated since it was built more than 50 years ago, Whipple said. It will also renovate an all-purpose room into a dedicated library and media center, which the school does not have. The instrumental and choir rooms will also be enlarged to ensure students have a place to practice.
The project will also allow the district to replace all the windows in the original school building, and replace the lighting inside and outside the school with energy-efficient LED lights.
The asphalt athletic track that was built 30 years ago will also be replaced with a rubber track.
The district is expected to receive 80.8% state building aid on all eligible expenses, a media release said. In addition, district voters approved the use of $2 million from the capital reserve fund to offset tax levy liability.
