The Charter Review Committee discussed term limits for boards and commissions during its Monday, March 20, meeting.
During the Feb. 21, Common Council meeting, the Charter Review Committee brought forward an idea to allow people to serve on a committee, commission or board for more than the three-term limit if they are approved with a super majority of the council. Other members of the council balked at that idea and said they were in favor of not changing the term limits.
While other council members were not in favor of changing the charter during the Feb. 21, meeting, Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward and chair of the Charter Review Committee, said other questions about term limits were not answered.
The committee would like to know from other council members how long a person must be out of office before they can be returned to the board, commission or ad hoc committee, what the term of office is and if a board has vacancies how long can they be there before someone can be reappointed.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said the term of office is defined as three years unless otherwise stated, and after three consecutive terms the person can’t serve on the board, but it doesn’t say if they are partial or full-terms of office.
Lipari Shue also said the committee needed guidance from the full council on if they thought a person could go back on a board or commission following a time off the board and how much time that should be.
Harrington said it’s difficult to find people to serve on the board of electrical examiners, board of examining plumbers and the airport commission.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, who is the council liaison on the airport commission, and City Clerk Kerriann Harrington, who is also the airport manager, shared their frustration with the lack of an airport commission.
“The airport commission is a five-member board and we have two members,” Kerriann said. “They have not met since August.”
Carson said they recruited one of the members, who is not a city resident, because he is an airport engineer. The code allows one member of the airport commission to be a non-resident. “We needed his expertise,” Carson said.
Kerriann told the YouTube audience if anyone wants to sit on the airport commission, they should contact her.
The committee will draft a local law to change some duties of the mayor and city administrator on the mayor’s desk during the March 21, Common Council meeting. The law would grant the city administrator authority to sign all city contracts without having to go through the common council to award bids, if a contract meets the city’s purchasing policy.
Scott said it was the first step to getting the law passed. It will have to be passed by the common council and there will be a public hearing about the law at an upcoming meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.