Who can sign contracts for the city of Oneonta was the main topic of discussion at the Charter Review Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 16.
Under the city’s charter, the mayor has to sign every contract made between the city and businesses for services, no matter how big or small they are, and the common council has to approve every contract.
The committee would like to take out provision three under the mayor’s duties — “Sign, on behalf of the City, all contracts made by it, and cause the seal of the City to be affixed thereto.”
Instead of making the council approve every contract during its meetings and then having the mayor sign the contract, the committee would like to give the city administrator the discretion to sign contracts that would otherwise meet the purchase policy the council approves every year.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said he would like to be able to sign contracts that fall under the purchase order policy amount without the council’s approval.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said since the city administrator has to give quarterly reports on the budget, any misappropriation of funds would be caught. Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, agreed and said over a certain amount the council would have to approve anyway. Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward was absent from the meeting.
City Attorney David Merzig said they city should have a backup person allowed to sign contracts if the city administrator was not available or if the city was between administrators.
Mattice said if there was no city administrator, the acting city administrator would have the authority to sign contracts.
The committee also discussed term limits on boards and commissions. The current verbiage is “The term of office of members of boards and commissions shall be three (3) years except as otherwise provided by this Charter or other applicable law. No member of a board or commission shall serve more than three (3) consecutive terms of office.”
Because some boards have a hard time finding members, and people still want to serve on the boards, Lipari Shue asked to add at the end of the section to add “unless the council approves the appointment by a supermajority.”
Both topics will be discussed during the Common Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.