Youth in Chenango County will have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors this year thanks to a grant from the state Office of Children and Family Services.
The Chenango County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved accepting the $6,605 grant during its June meeting.
Chenango County Youth Bureau Director Kathryn Clemens said the goal of the grant is to get “more youth involved in physical activity.”
She said the grant came about after the state agency noticed fewer children exercising during to the COVID-19 quarantine period. The goal of the grant is to encourage children to participate in sports or outdoor activities, she said. Clemons said “Our county is so rich with existing youth sports” including football, soccer and baseball in the communities and at schools. “With the limited amount of money we were given, we decided to focus on outdoor activities instead.”
The goal of the program is to encourage children ages 10 to 17 to engage in a 30-minute activity, such as hiking or boating, she said.
Clemons said she found out about the grant, but there was only a five-week timeframe to complete the application and come up with the programming. She said she contacted the Rogers Environmental Education Center, but the “turnaround was too short” to get the program started.
Clemons then approached the 4-H program through the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chenango County, and Erica Clark, 4-H subject educator, turned in a “great proposal,” she said.
“She chose five different sites throughout the county to hold the events,” Clemons said. The sites include Round Pond in Pharsalia, Guilford Lake, Whaupaunaucau State Forest, Cook Park in Greene and Bowman Lake.
In addition to the activities, there is an educational component during the events, she said. “One’s fire making and setting up camp,” she said. “One was on edible plants and there’s one on orienteering as well. These are all skills children living in the county will need. With as much state land, which is free and accessible, as Chenango County has these skills are important to learn.”
According to the 4-H Outdoor Adventure website, the next activity planned is a kayaking on Guilford Lake on July 26. To preregister, email elc97@cornell.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.