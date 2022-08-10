The Chenango County Agricultural Society opened its 175th fair Wednesday, Aug. 10, with an opening ceremony in front of the main entrance, a proclamation by the county Board of Supervisors and a ribbon-cutting.
Guilford Town Supervisor and Board Chairman George Seneck read a proclamation that included information about the fair's history and congratulating the volunteer board on its milestone.
Norwich Mayor Brian Doliver also congratulated the fair board on its milestone. "It's an honor to be here," he said.
Chenango County Agricultural Society President Mary Weidman acknowledged one volunteer's milestone at the fair with thanks and flowers. Sue Hubbard has been at the ticket booth for 50 years, she said. "She started while in high school and has been here ever since. It's the kind of volunteer we get at the fair," she said.
Kerri Green, president and CEO of Commerce Chenango, said she "loves everything about the Chenango County fairgrounds." Commerce Chenango recently held a wine, beer and food festival at the fairgrounds. "I think I smell funnel cake," Green said before the ribbon cutting.
Weidman said putting the fair on takes a lot of work by many volunteers, and collaborations with local organizations including 4-H, Cornell Cooperative Extension and garden clubs. She said the Chenango County Garden Club has been a staple at the fair since at least 1954, and Coleman Brothers Rides has been a part of the fair for at least 60 years.
Edith Holtz, flower show chairperson, said there was a lot of participation this year because of the anniversary. The theme for this year's flower show is "A Grand Celebration" and garden club members could design floral arrangements on the following fair topics: "Fireworks," "Moooo," "Crops up! From Farm to Table," "Petting Zoo," "Tractor Pull," "Ring Toss" and "Blue Ribbon Harvest."
In addition to the floral arrangements, there are several individual flowers on display this year. Holtz said 32 exhibitors have entered 150 different species of flowers. The flower show is a National Garden Clubs Inc. sanctioned show, she said.
"We have a great location because people walk through the show to get to the Grange food," Holtz said.
The 4-H Chenango County Leaders/Volunteers Association has a food shack at Chapman Hall that is manned by members of the 4-H Teen Council. Traditional fair food is sold, as are ice cream and milkshakes.
Blacksmith John Patterson was set up on a corner near the antique tractors. Brett Cowen, Ethan Cowen and Ken Pink Jr. were busy watching Patterson make an ornamental towel rack on his forge. Throughout the demonstration, Patterson answered questions and talked about all the steps it took to make the piece of iron turn into a towel rack.
Patterson, who has been a blacksmith for 10 years, said it was his first year demonstrating his trade at the Chenango County Fair, but he has done so at the Delaware County Fair in previous years.
"I wanted to try a new fair and someone suggested Chenango County," he said.
He said he would be demonstrating throughout the duration of the fair, which ends Sunday, Aug. 14.
For more information about this year’s fair, visit chenangofair.com.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.