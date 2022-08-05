The Chenango County Fair will kick off Wednesday, Aug. 10, and will celebrate its 175th anniversary this year.
Chenango County Agricultural Society President Mary Weidman said while other fairs existed in the county in the early 1800s, the one run by the society began in 1847 and it has continued to put on a fair ever since.
The society maintains a 30-acre site along East Main Street in the eastern end of the city of Norwich year round and hosts more than just the yearly fair, Weidman said. Last week, the Chenango County Brew Fest was held and the annual Chenango Blues Festival will be held Aug. 19 and 20, she said.
This year’s theme is “Keeping Summer Traditions Alive for 175 Years,” she said.
Weidman said County Historian Henry J. Drexler is busy at work compiling the historical information about the fair in order to publish a book about the fair in the future. The materials he’s acquired are “pretty extensive,” she said. “He had been posting information about the fair on the Chenango County Historian’s Facebook page.”
In addition, the Chenango County Historical Society has also created an exhibit about the anniversary and highlighted it during its Summer Barn Party on Friday, she said.
According to a media release from the historical society, the event included vintage artifacts, the exhibit includes a commemorative piece of interactive artwork designed by Lynn Morris of Sherburne as well as engaging Chenango County Fair paintings created by artist Daniel Mosner of Oxford. The exhibit also featured a virtual component with recorded interviews about the fair.
To celebrate the anniversary, the fair will officially open Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, she said. “Thanks to M&T Bank, admission to the opening day of the fair is free,” she said.
Along with free admission on Wednesday there will be a parade at 7 p.m., music by the Beadle Brothers at 8 p.m. at the grandstand and fireworks at dark, sponsored by Sidney Federal Credit Union and American Fireworks, she said.
During the offseason, the fair board decided to pour a concrete slab under the grandstand for future display space, she said.
The fairgrounds also experienced two bad thunderstorms within the past two months that caused damage to the secretary’s office building and some barn doors and fencing, she said. The board is working with the insurance company to pay for the damages, she said.
The fairgrounds were busy Friday with people cleaning the exhibition building, tending the flowerbeds and placing garbage cans around the fairgrounds.
Weidman, who has competed in tractor pulls in the past, said her favorite event at the fair are the tractor pulls, which take place all day Thursday.
Saturday night there will be a rodeo and Sunday will be the demolition derby in front of the grandstand, she said.
Other entertainment throughout the week includes a bird show, blacksmithing demonstration, chainsaw carvings by Chris Lantz, Chee Chee the Clown and for the first time in a few years, pig racing, she said.
Also making a comeback after a 10-year hiatus are rabbits, she said. “It’s an American Rabbit Breeders Association certified show.”
She said there will also be a large dairy and beef cow show, large dairy goat show and swine, she said.
For more information about this year’s fair, visit chenangofair.com.
