The Chenango County Fair in Norwich will return Aug. 9 for its 176th year.
Chenango County Agricultural Society President Mary Weidman said it’s one of the oldest county fairs in the state and said the Jefferson County Fair and some others are older. According to the Jefferson County Fair’s website, the fair in Watertown is the longest continuously operating fair in the country.
The New York Tractor Pullers Association tractor pull will return to the fair at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Weidman said. There are some Chenango County residents who participate in the association and will be pulling Thursday. Friday night, Aug. 11, will be the state Hot Farm Tractor Pull at 7, which will include six classes, Paul Musk, who participates and helps at the pulls, said.
“It’s the best county tractor pull in the area,” Musk, said. “It’s growing every year.”
He said prior to the main pull, people with antique tractors will participate in a pull, which is unusual at fairs.
The fairgrounds will be open Tuesday, Aug. 8, for harness racing at noon. “It’s the New York Sire Stakes competition,” Weidman said. There will also be some 4-H judging competitions including the rabbit show at 9 a.m. and the pet show at noon. Some of the food vendors will be open, she said, however, the rides will not be open until Wednesday.
The opening day of the fair, Aug. 9, is also Children’s Day and everyone will be admitted free of charge thanks to a sponsorship from M&T Bank, Weidman said. Coleman Brothers Shows will provide the rides at this year’s fair and rides will open at 2 p.m. each day. People can buy wristbands before the fair starts by visiting, https://colemanbrothersshows.com/, and there will be wristbands for sale at the fair.
There will also be a Children’s Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, she said, and at each Children’s Day, children 12 and younger will be given tickets for a drawing of two drones given by the ride company.
Wednesday will feature the firefighters parade at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. “They put on a really great show last year,” Weidman said.
The goal of the fair is to provide a fun environment for fairgoers, but to also showcase and promote agriculture and horticulture in Chenango County, she said. “Chenango County is historically an agricultural county and we have Chobani here and many large farms and many historical farms,” she said. Most of the fair’s volunteer board of directors have agricultural backgrounds.
Dan Funk is the superintendent for farm crops entries and his wife, Jen Hendrickson, is the superintendent for household arts, culinary arts and school arts entries.
Funk said several local backyard farmers showcase what they grow in the Farm Crops tent and last year the organizer of the Oxford Farmers Market coordinated with the farmers who sell at the market to display the food they produce. Weidman said the farmers will be back this year too.
He said in addition to local vegetables grown, farmers enter hay bales, silage and haylage to be judged.
In addition to local farmers, Future Farmers of America chapters from Unadilla Valley, Sherburne-Earlville, Bainbridge-Guilford and Oxford schools will have displays and give demonstrations on a variety of topics including vegetable crop production, maple production, tool identification and dairy foods, Weidman said.
The exhibit hall will showcase the household arts, culinary arts and student arts exhibits, the floral exhibit and the grange exhibit and food, Hendrickson said. The school arts exhibit gives children in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, who are not in 4-H, the opportunity to enter their artwork into the fair.
Hendrickson said the household arts and culinary arts exhibits include canned goods, baked goods, quilts, crochet, knitting, soap making, Christmas tree decorating, gift baskets and felting. She said people bring their items in Sunday and Wednesday to display.
For a complete schedule of events, visit, https://chenangofair.com/.
