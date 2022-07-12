The Chenango County Health Department announced it has created a public health survey and is seeking the community’s input.
Kali Delmar, public health corps fellow at Chenango County Public Health, said all health departments are required by the state “to conduct a Community Health Assessment every three years.”
She said in an email the purpose of the survey is to “describe the health of the community by presenting information on current local health problems, community health needs, health care and community resources. It seeks to identify target populations that may be at increased risk of poor health outcomes and to gain a better understanding of their needs. Chenango County Health Department and our partners have worked to canvass our local population prior to the release of each of our Community Health Assessments to ensure we are identifying the community health needs affecting our residents and creating/enhancing relevant programming to meet those needs. We feel that it is important to give our residents this opportunity to identify and elaborate on concerns they have related to their health to better effect change.”
According to 2019-2021 Needs Assessment and Implementation Plan, which can be found on the department’s website, the first survey was conducted in 2019 and raised a variety of concerns, including combatting chronic diseases, combatting substance use disorders and promoting well being, including mental health, physical and dental.
This year’s survey asks residents about a variety of topics, including the type of health insurance they have, their opinion about the quality of life in Chenango County, their concerns, health issues that concern them, how they have accessed health care in the county and their opinion of said health care, what they would like to see the county address and about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Filling out this survey is important because it is the best way to represent the concerns you have for our community,” Delmar said. “Responses help Chenango County guide future planning and decision making. We want to know about your experiences so that our health programs are tailored to the community’s needs.”
Delmar said the survey will be online at https://tinyurl.com/vys6u3u5 for two weeks. She said paper surveys are also available. “They can contact our Health Department directly at 607-334-0021 and we will mail a copy,” she said. “They are also available for pickup at our department within the Chenango County Office Building.”
She also said she would be available to answer questions. People can email kdelmar@co.chenango.ny.us or call 607-334-0021.
