Residents of Chenango County are invited to participate in the development of the county’s 2050 Vision Plan in a series of workshops that will start Aug. 9.
The county board of supervisors authorized the development of the plan in February, a media release said. The last vision plan was written in 1992.
“The previous plan was the Chenango County 2020 Vision Plan,” Shane Butler, director of planning and airport administrator, said in an email. “Now that we are past 2020 and so much has changed, we feel now is the time to look to the future and strategize for what we want Chenango County to look like in 2050.”
Butler said part of formulating the new plan will be to look at the previous plan “to see what has been a barrier to success before, so we can set the county up for success with the revised vision and goal framework. We will also look at the strategies and initiatives that were implemented, and again, decide what circumstances happened as to why those were implemented and others were not.”
The new plan will also be in response to a post-COVID-19 pandemic world, a push to be more sustainable through the implementation of the state Climate Action Plan, as well as new technological and infrastructure needs, the release said. The goal of the plan is to develop a community-wide vision to help guide the development of Chenango County into 2050, including economic development, services, sustainability and the environment.
The Aug. 9, virtual workshop is an opportunity for county residents, business and property owners, community leaders, community organizations and other stakeholders to learn more about the project purpose, scope and timelines, the release said. Attendees will be able to ask questions and provide comments. Butler said they chose to hold the first meeting virtually because there “are a lot of interactive features which make the virtual workshop very engaging for those who will be attending which you can’t utilize in person.”
However, other workshop meetings will be held in person because not everyone has access to reliable broadband internet connections, he said.
Another reason the county is forming a new vision plan is to have a plan written when it applies for grants, the release said.
To register for the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/2bsexehy.
For those unable to attend, the workshops will be recorded and posted online at www.chenangocounty2050.com/.
