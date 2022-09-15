The Chenango County Board of Supervisors heard an update on the countywide EMS service during its meeting on Monday.
According to the minutes of the Sept. 12, meeting, Chenango County Office of Emergency Services Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith gave a report on the service, which began in May.
He said the first ambulance was put into service in South Otselic on May 16, and the one in Afton was put into service on July 4. He said from May 16, through Sept. 9, the department generated 102 charts, 85% of which are billable. He said the department was dispatched 111 times. It ran 33 calls out of South Otselic and 44 out of Afton.
The fly cars of Medic-1 ran three calls, Medic-2 ran 16 calls, and Medic-3, which was put into service in late August, ran two calls, he said.
Beckwith listed the numbers of calls the county responded to as follows: “14 calls in Afton, 21 in Bainbridge, six in Coventry, five in Pitcher, two in Greene, two in Guilford, three in McDonough, three in Mount Upton, two in Norwich, seven in Oxford, three in Sidney and Georgetown, six in Pharsalia, nine in South Otselic, six in Sherburne, three in Smyrna, and three in New Berlin. We also provided mutual aide to Cincinnatus.”
Beckwith said the county is “hopefully” done with the paperwork to charge Medicare and Medicaid for ambulance service. He said the county has contracted billing out to MultiMed.
He said each ambulance has two shifts. There are two basic life support providers in South Otselic and Afton during each shit. There is one advance life support provider assigned to each fly car. He said the county is “struggling a little bit to get staff.”
He said the county has held two EMT classes for potential employees and they work with employees in case they want to work at another ambulance company, which is common.
Two of the three fly cars are equipped with borrowed heart monitors, as the shipment of the monitors has been delayed and is scheduled for Oct. 31, he said. The county is also waiting for some radios and other materials to be delivered, “but it is not hampering operations,” he said.
He said his office is working with all the agencies to come up with a better schedule. He said his office will take information gleaned from the first year to make a new EMS mutual aid plan and dispatching policy.
The county board voted in August 2021 to lease a pair of ambulances from the Afton and South Otselic fire departments and hire staff to man them. The board also approved buying two fly cars, which are emergency service vehicles not equipped to transport patients, and staffing them with two paramedics each who could respond to calls in the more remote northern and southern ends of the county.
The county is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to finance the first two years of the service.
To pay for the service in the future, the board voted to impose a fee on motor vehicle use — $5 for vehicles weighing 3,500 pounds or fewer and $10 for heavier vehicles, due annually upon state inspection renewal.
During the Sept. 12, meeting, Beckwith said County Clerk Brian Wessels is working with “Assemblyman Joe Angelino to try to get the state of New York to finalize the DMV fees for Chenango County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.