Chenango County is seeking input from its residents in a new online survey.
According to a media release, the online survey was created after a virtual public kick-off meeting for the county's 2050 Vision Plan. The community survey seeks input from the public on key topic areas to be addressed in the Vision Plan update. "All residents and stakeholders are encouraged to take this survey to share their thoughts regarding life in Chenango County today and tomorrow," the release said. To access the survey directly, visit: https://tinyurl.com/6cctz674.
Hard copies will also be made available at the Chenango County Office Building at 5 Court Street in Norwich, and at various other municipal halls and libraries, the release said. The survey will remain open until Sept. 1.
The presentation slides and meeting recording may be viewed on the project website, www.ChenangoCounty2050.com, the release said. Information covered at a kickoff meeting included an overview of the project purpose, scope and timeline, as well as a snapshot of existing demographic and economic conditions that will impact Chenango County’s future.
Over the course of this planning effort, key documents and outreach materials will continue to be posted to the website’s “Project Resources” page, the release said.
The Chenango County Vision 2050 Plan is meant to replace the former Vision 2020 Plan, originally written in 1992, the release said.
