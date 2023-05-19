Live music, lawn sales, special activities, street vendors, food trucks and a parade will highlight Cherry Valley’s annual Spring into Summer Festival next weekend.
“Cherry Valley was known for its Memorial Day street fair,” Noelle Adamoschek, owner of 25 Main Collective, said. “It had fallen by the wayside for a few years. The owners of businesses around town decided to do it again. We had a pretty good weekend last year based on the weather we had.”
The event will start Friday, May 26, with an opening party held at Red Shed Ale House, a media release said. The ale house is in the old IGA building, Adamoschek said.
The festival continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with live music, artist-led workshops, a Happy Haggs performance, street vendors, food trucks, restaurants open for lunch, a Spring Wardrobe Swap, a well as village-wide garage sales throughout the weekend and the Cherry Valley Museum opens for the season with the return of the Revolutionary War Clock, the release said.
Participating businesses include Plaide Palette, 25 Main Collective, Attic Antiques, Cherry Valley Market, Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar, American Legion, Rose & Kettle Restaurant, Red Shed Ale House, Pink Squirrel, The Art Dept NY, Cherry Valley Bookstore, The Telegraph School, Cornerstone Properties, Redpoint Construction, Bob’s Country Store, Down Home Donuts, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Cherry Valley Fire Department Auxiliary, Cherry Valley Lilac Farm and John Henry Bed & Breakfast, the release said.
Live music will be played from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the gazebo on Main Street. Performances Saturday include: Carl Waldman and Angus Mackie, Cristina Mattey, Aly Baker, Chris Hand, Chad McEvoy and Devin Waldman. The costumed Happy Haggs Dance Troupe, with organizer Dale Latella of the Tepee gift shop, will be entertaining afterwards from about 3:30 until 5 p.m., the release said.
Sunday’s performers are: Mattey, Waldman and Richard Saba; Angelica Palmer of the Telegraph School in Cherry Valley and her daughter Zola; Elizabeth Graham of the Pink Squirrel antique store and her daughter Katryn Malen, along with Mary Robinson; and Blind Willy Sutton of Springbrook, along with Waldman and Mattey, the release said.
Waldman and Saba, who manage the Performance and Production Workshops at the Cherry Valley Old School, and Angus Mackie, who manages music at the Otesaga Hotel in Cooperstown, organized this year’s live music, the release said.
The fire department auxiliary will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, where the Catholic church will have a basket raffle, the release said.
The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, followed by a ceremony at the cemetery, and a chicken barbecue held at Tryon Inn and Backdoor Bar, the release said.
“Cherry Valley is tightly compacted,” Adamoschek said. “There is a lot of bang for the buck in the small town.”
