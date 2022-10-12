Homeschooled children learned about fire safety on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as the Delhi Fire Department held a fire prevention workshop for them. The presentation was part of the national observation of Fire Safety Week.
About 40 children and parents attended the workshop at the Delhi fire station, where firefighters and an emergency medical technician talked about fire safety and prevention and what is found inside an ambulance, the ladder truck and a new engine truck.
The children and adults were broken into three groups and rotated around the firehouse to different stations. Inside the dining hall, Fire Chief Tim Murray talked about fire safety and what to do if there was a fire in their house.
“If the smoke detector goes of in your house what do you do?” Murray asked. Some answered, “Run.”
“We don’t want you to just run right out of your room,” he said. “We want you to get low to the ground and touch the door. If it’s hot, don’t go that way.”
He said keeping the door closed will help save lives. “Last year there was a fire in a dorm room at SUNY Delhi,” he said. “The door was closed and the only damage was to that dorm room.” He then said there was a fire at an apartment complex in the Bronx where several people died because the door to the apartment where the fire started was left open.
One student asked what to do since the door to his room was broken.
“If you don’t have a door, crawl low to the ground and work your way through the house to an exit,” Murray answered.
He told the students not to hide under their covers, under the bed or in a closet. He said to keep the door closed, go to a window, open it and hang an object, such as a sheet or towel, out of it. “When I get to a fire, I walk around the whole house looking for clues that someone is inside,” he said.
He said once people are out of the house, they need to go to their meeting place. “We want you to stay away from the mailbox,” Murray said. “Pick a swing set, tree or car in the driveway.”
He also said to stay out of the house and “don’t go back in for pets. I don’t mind grabbing pets, but no snakes.”
Students were able to visit the department’s ambulance where EMT student Kristy Mallaber showed them several different stretchers, neck braces and monitors, and let them walk through the ambulance to see all of the equipment inside.
Students were able to see the evolution of firefighting as Bovina Fire Chief Kevin Brown brought his department’s first gas powered fire truck, which was recently restored, and fire gear from the 1940s. The firetruck served the department for a long time, he said. The turnout gear was made of rubber.. The air tank was equipped with a kitchen timer so firefighters knew when to exit the building, he said.
Delhi Firefighter Ben Cairns showed students the new engine and all of the tools housed inside. He said the engine holds 500 gallons of water, is the first firetruck sent to fire calls and holds six firefighters.
Firefighter Ken Howard showed students the ladder truck and all of the tools inside the truck, including several other ladders.
Firefighter Garrett Decker showed students what a firefighter looks and sounds like wearing all of the gear and air tank. Some students said he sounded like Darth Vader and he walked by giving them high fives. Decker then climbed the ladder and took a photo of the students.
