Chobani announced it will hire 200 refugees over the next three years.
The refugees will work at Chobani’s South Edmeston and Twin Falls, Idaho plants, Stephanie Palumbo, Chobani senior corporate communications manager, said in an email. “This commitment will not only provide these refugees with the opportunity to hold a job and start a new life, but it will also serve as a benefit to the business and fill an ongoing national labor shortage,” she said
According to a media release, the U.S. is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of refugees in the coming years, including almost 100,000 Afghans by the end of 2022, 100,000 Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s invasion, and up to 125,000 refugees per year from other parts of the world who will arrive through the resettlement program.
Chobani was one of 45 companies that committed to hire 22,725 refugees during the U.S. Business Summit on Sept. 19, on Refugees organized by Tent Partnership for Refugees, the release said. Chobani’s founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya founded the Tent Partnership for Refugees in 2016 and the partnership has 260 major businesses committed to supporting the economic integration of refugees, the release said. Other companies that announced they will hire refugees over the next three years include Amazon, Hilton, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Oneida Nation Enterprises, Cargill and Tyson Foods, the release said.
“The American business community is showing incredible leadership, and I am so proud of the companies standing up for refugees today,” Ulukaya said in the release. “These companies will benefit from welcoming these hard-working, loyal, and resilient individuals – but my hope is that this is only the beginning. As refugee crises start to fade from the headlines, companies must recognize that hiring refugees is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do.”
These hiring commitments are estimated to generate $913 million in income for refugees in the U.S. each year, the release said. They will not only help thousands of refugees start their new lives in the U.S. with security and dignity, but also harness the skills and resilience of refugees to strengthen the U.S. workforce, fill key labor gaps, and boost the economy.
In addition, LinkedIn, Coursera, Ipsos, and others, are announcing commitments to provide 13,850 refugees with training opportunities, which will help them gain a better understanding of the U.S. job market, develop skills, and grow their professional networks.
Find out more at www.tent.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.