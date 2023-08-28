Apple, Fed Ex, Under Armour and Chobani.
All four businesses got their start after they received a U.S. Small Business Administration loan. To celebrate the SBA’s 70th anniversary, each one of the 68 district offices was able to select a legacy business to recognize, Upstate New York District Director (Acting) Daniel Rickman said, and it “seemed appropriate” to bestow his office’s award to Chobani.
In addition to Rickman, SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Marlene Cintron, President and CEO Pursuit Chris Levy, New Berlin Village Mayor Peter Lennon and Chobani Vice President of Impact Rebecca Dittrich spoke at the award ceremony at Chobani Monday.
Cintron gave the abovementioned examples of major businesses that started with a SBA loan and said she identified Chobani as a legacy business candidate last year and wanted to visit.
She said other businesses should adhere to Chobani’s model of keeping the small business atmosphere. “Their business model has proven that you can do business within a community and build each other up by providing excellent products, service and commitment to its workers and those who are food insecure,” she said.
Dittrich said the company issues special batches of yogurt that raise money for different organizations. The company is re-issuing its Raspberry Lemonade as its Child Hunger Batch, which will raise money for Edesia Nutrition, which makes a peanut butter based nutrition paste for children experiencing malnutrition. She said the company has raised more than $4 million for the cause. Another batch is its Hero Batch, which raises money for Operation Homefront. It is a vanilla yogurt with a strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry puree, so it is red, white and blue, which was designed by veterans working at the plant, she said. The third batch is Unstuck, which is a vanilla yogurt with mango and passion fruit. The yogurt helps refugees as it sources the fruit from a company that employees Venezuelan refugees to pick the fruit.
Chobani began in 2005 after Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya saw a flyer and took out an SBA 504 loan to buy a former yogurt plant in the town of Columbus. He started the business with five employees and the goal to make better food for more people, a media release said.
Lennon welcomed everyone to New Berlin, and said he, his father, mother and grandmother had all worked in the old yogurt factory before it closed. “The area was not lush with disposable income, but we had clean water, clean air, amazing workers and an amazing school system,” he said. He thanked the SBA for taking a chance on Ulukaya’s business plan. “Through your help, you turned potential energy into kinetic energy,” he said.
Levy, whose company, which was known as the New York Business Development Corporation, granted the loan to Ulukaya, said he brags to others he helped start the company.
The company has expanded several times to keep up with demand, and is now the number one seller of yogurt in the country, employs 2,500 people, and makes yogurt, oatmilk and dairy- and plant-based creamers, the release said. It has plants in New York, Idaho and Australia, Dittrich said after the award ceremony.
Chobani Vice President of Operations Nathan Gundlach said more than 500 dairy farms in the region supply their milk to the plant in New York.
In addition, the company works with Cornell University to study regenerative agricultural practices that can be taught to farmers, Dittrich said. “Farmers were the original recyclers,” she said. “We help to expand the research. It’s a really cool program.”
