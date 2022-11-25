Christmas in Schoharie will return Saturday, Dec. 3, with events held throughout the day.
Amanda Stinson, who is on the committee organizing the event, said it was held for many years by the Schoharie Promotional Association before the Schoharie Fire Department started to host it three years ago.
“We’ve been taking our community involvement very seriously,” she said of the fire department. “We try to do a lot each year for the community” including an Easter egg hunt and Memorial Day parade.
She said the fire department will host a pancake/French toast breakfast at the firehouse from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Schoharie Central School Leading Tones will perform during the breakfast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and kids can get their photos with Santa. Also at the firehouse, people can make ornaments and families can drop off their decorated gingerbread houses to be judged. The fire department had cardboard frames people could pick up to decorate, she said.
“I’m excited to see the gingerbread houses and what families create,” she said.
The fire department held a drive thru breakfast in 2020 with Santa and Mrs. Claus, she said, which was well attended. “Last year there was a snowstorm that day, but there were still a lot out completing the scavenger hunt,” she said. “So far the weather forecast looks good. I’m hoping for a great turnout.”
In addition to the fire department, the local Daughters of the American Revolution, Kiwanis, local business owners and the Old Stone Fort Museum participate in the festival. The committee of 42 individuals has been meeting since August to plan this year’s event, she said.
According to a schedule posted on Facebook, the scavenger hunt will take place in downtown Schoharie from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local businesses will host events and there will be craft and vendors shows at the DAR house and Christ the Shepherd Church. The scavenger hunt cards can be picked up at the firehouse during the breakfast.
Santa will read “A Visit from St. Nicholas” in front of the courthouse at 1 p.m. and Keller Entertainment will play music at the courthouse, the schedule on Facebook said. A fruit cake eating contest will be held at 4 p.m. by the courthouse and judges’ stand. To sign up for the parade or contest, call Stinson at 518-573-1596.
“We’ve been trying to plan out the whole day so each how has its own thing to do,” she said.
Parade line up will begin at 4 p.m. at the Schoharie Central School parking lot. All are welcome. The parade theme is “Polar Express in your PJs.”
Stinson said all of the firetrucks, including the old one, will be decorated and firefighters will march in the parade in their pajamas. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and the route will be from the school to the DAR house.
After the parade, there will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, with the tree provided by Kiwanis, with announcements of winners for the gingerbread house contest, scavenger hunt, fruit cake eating contest and parade participant awards.
There will be a free showing of “The Polar Express” movie with free popcorn at the Schoharie United Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m., the schedule on Facebook said.
Also on display will be the Lights in the Park at Fox Creek Park provided by the Schoharie Promotional Association from 7 to 9 p.m.
If the weather cooperates, the ice rink will also be open, the schedule said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.