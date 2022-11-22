ONEONTA — The Catskill Choral Society is set to return to the concert stage with its first full holiday concert in three years.
According to a media release during “Christmas with Brass,” the choir will be accompanied by an 11-piece brass ensemble, piccolo and percussion.
The program will feature holiday music specifically composed for voice and brass, such as Daniel Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata” and James Whitbourn’s “Missa Carolae,” in addition to the Canadian Brass Quintet’s playful arrangement of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
Other arrangements from the Canadian Brass repertoire such as The Angel Choir and the Trumpeter, and Silent Night will be performed, as will several pieces by Michael Praetorius (1571 to 1621) which have been transcribed and edited by CCS Director G. Roberts Kolb.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 3 p.m., Saturday Dec. 3, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The Friday performance will be followed by a reception.
“We are so happy to be performing full-force again in this beautiful venue,” Society President Chris Shields noted in the release, adding that “The acoustics in this church will make for an absolutely brilliant performance.”
Visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com for more information and tickets which may also be purchased at Green Earth at 4 Market St. in Oneonta, Cooperstown Natural Foods at 61 Linden Ave. in Cooperstown, or from any Society member.
