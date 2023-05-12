Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice told members of the Finance Committee he didn’t think the parking garage would be reopened and favored demolishing it.
“If I were a betting man, I would not bet that this parking garage would be open again,” he said. “If any part is open, it would not be before any significant repairs, which would cost more than the $25,000 the council allotted.”
He told the committee structural engineers from Wendel Companies, which is designing the proposed new parking garage and transit hub, walked through the parking garage Wednesday to conduct a thorough inspection of the structure. Mattice said there are two major cracks in the garage and slab in the middle level has settled.
“That’s a problem that’s not easily fixed,” he said.
He said the stair tower that connects to the walkway to the Arcade and Main Street “is moving. That’s not good either.”
“For those reasons, I’m assuming the structural engineers will tell us those issues need to be addressed before reopening,” Mattice said. “What we need to do is push forward and demolish the garage and the plan to reconstruct it.”
In the meantime, people are allowed to park at Damaschke Field and Neahwa Park Large Pavilion parking lots. Mattice said Oneonta Public Transit may offer a shuttle bus to Main Street after SUNY Oneonta students leave for the summer and the bus route isn’t needed.
In addition, new parking spots may be marked along Market Street and Chestnut Street Extension, Mattice said.
He said he is meeting with the engineers to go over the updated plans within the month, and will get an updated cost estimate.
Project manager Liz Colvin and architect Sean Beachy at Wendel Companies gave an overview of their work to council members during the Feb. 7, meeting.
The design presented in February included tearing down the existing parking garage and replacing it with a two-tier garage and placing the transit hub in front of the garage. In addition to designing the parking garage and transit hub, the company is reconfiguring Market and Water streets and Chestnut Street Extension.
During the February meeting, Mattice gave an overview of how the city could pay for the new parking garage, new transit hub and changes to city streets.
The city received an $8.8 million grant from the state Department of Transportation, $121,000 of which it has to match, he said. The city applied for an additional $5.5 million grant from the DOT, he said. The city could use $500,000 for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program for street reconfiguration and $96,321 for the street scape project, he said.
However, that still leaves the city $10 million short. The city will have to take out a bond to pay for the improvements, he said.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked if there was a plan in place to help keep the businesses open on Water Street during the demolition and rebuilding. Mattice said most of the time, Water Street will be able to be accessed, but there may need to be a few days it needs to be closed for repairs.
