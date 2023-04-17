Members of the Oneonta Common Council are scheduled to discuss starting an ad hoc committee to bring entertainment to Muller Plaza. The topic will be on the agenda at the council meeting Tuesday evening.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek said he would like to see the plaza host individual entertainers, such as musicians, artists, jugglers or magicians, at no cost to the city, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the four-to-five months a year it’s warm enough. “I want to enliven the space,” he said. “It’s not being used.”
He said he would like to see Muller Plaza become more like Ithaca Commons, a destination known for events happening daily. He said he envisioned people taking their lunch to the plaza and listening to music or watching some other form of entertainment while they eat.
He said if the council approves the resolution Tuesday, he sees the entertainment lining up “pretty quickly.”
The resolution said the vibrancy of Oneonta’s downtown area has seen a “gradual diminishment of entertainment and engagement experiences” and “Muller Plaza is an underutilized public space with potential to serve as a destination for entertainment and relaxation.”
The resolution said there are community members “willing to donate their time and energy to populate Muller Plaza with a summer-long schedule of intimate performances and artistic diversions at no cost to the city.” Drnek said he envisioned a waiver of vendor fees for people willing to provide free entertainment in the plaza.
To help start the process, a committee, to be called the Muller Plaza Taskforce, would be formed. Members of the task force would post its mission, its meeting minutes, membership, and schedule of entertainment to the All4Oneonta.com website, and a link to the same will be posted on the city’s website, oneonta.ny.us.
Another resolution Tuesday would approve the following community volunteers to serve on the Muller Plaza Taskforce: Tom Brindley, Patrice Macaluso, Linda Drake, Geoff Doyle, Darragh Brady, Kaler Carpenter, Jim Maloney, Sean Lewis, Tamara Sines, Alexander Douglas and Council Member Emily Falco. Other members may be added to the task force in the future, the resolution said.
