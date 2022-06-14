The Oneonta Common Council Legislative Committee discussed making the permitting process for college Greek organizations more uniform during its June 13 meeting.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked Oneonta Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly to explain what proposed changes would be and why he thinks they are needed.
Yerly explained the fraternities and sororities in residential zones have to apply for special use permits from the city’s Planning Commission every year. He said there are five organizations that have to apply for the special use permits annually.
He said there are a few Greek organizations in the downtown zone that are reviewed by the code office every year and don’t have to be approved by the Planning Commission.
Yerly said the zoning code pertaining to Greek organizations in residential zones was written in 1986. He said all the Greek houses that fall under that section of code have been around since the 1950s and 1960s. There are four houses run by Hartwick students and one run by SUNY Oneonta students at 23 Elm St., 56 Maple St., 6 Myrtle Ave., 61 Elm St. and 69-71 Spruce St., he said.
Fraternities and sororities have to apply for a permit to operate in the city. Part of the application includes an inspection by the fire department, a safety talk by the police department, letters written to neighbors and written policies on drinking.
Yerly said Oneonta’s requirements are more stringent than other municipalities.
Once the application is complete, the organization either gets approval from the Code Enforcement Office or has to go before the Planning Commission to be approved.
“Both groups are doing the exact same thing,” he said. “There should be one procedure for all the Greek organizations.”
He said he would like to change the review process from the planning commission to the Common Council. City Administrator Greg Mattice asked Yerly if the council would approve each permit. Yerly said he didn’t foresee the council voting on the applications, but would present the applications to the Common Council once they are complete.
Rissberger asked what criteria it would take to refuse approval. Yerly said if the organization received more than three noise violation tickets from the police in a year, if there were property maintenance violations or if the college revoked the organization’s affiliation, it would be denied a permit.
Rissberger said he would like the council to have the opportunity to approve a motion accepting the permits.
The committee asked Yerly to craft legislation they could look at at a future meeting.
