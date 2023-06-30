History enthusiasts are invited to the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi July 8 and 9, to witness a Civil War reenactment.
Dubbed “Clash in the Catskills,” reenactors from the 144th New York Reenactment Group will portray Union and Confederate soldiers and will reenact three battles of the Civil War — Cold Harbor, Devil’s Den (Gettysburg) and Sailor’s Creek — throughout the weekend, Rick Polcaro, an organizer of the reenactment, said. Thirty minutes before each battle, there will be a lesson about the battle that is about to take place.
Polcaro said between 65 and 75 reenactors, who “must go through training and safety to recreate the soldiers of that time period,” will travel to Delhi to make camp and participate in the reenactments. Some of the reenactors will come from Canada and there will be a talk at noon Saturday titled “North of the Civil War: Canadian Experiences.”
According to the schedule, the camp will open at 9 a.m. both days and lunch will be available both days. On Saturday, there will be a talk at 9:30 a.m. titled “Union Stretchers and Litters...Carrying the Wounded,” a battlefield talk about the Battle of Cold Harbor at 10 a.m. followed by the battle at 10:30 a.m., a battlefield hospital demonstration at 11 a.m., a children’s drill at 12:30 p.m., a Union bayonet drill at 1:30 p.m. and a battlefield narrative of Devi’s Den at 2:30 p.m. followed by the battle at 3 p.m.
The schedule for Sunday is as follows: 10 a.m. Union drill, 10:30 a.m. artillery demo, 11:30 a.m. Unknown Soldiers Dedication, noon children's drill, 12:30 p.m. Historical Weapons used by the Cavalry, 1:30 p.m. battlefield narrative of Sailor’s Creek, 2 p.m. Battle of Sailor’s Creek, 3 p.m. camps and museum closed to public.
The reenactment is normally held the last weekend in June, but was moved to July because it is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg and there was another reenactment taking place “so to get the reenactors, we had to work around others’ schedules,” he said.
According to a media release from the historical association, the 144th Regiment was the largest and best known regiment mustered in Delaware County during the Civil War, composed almost entirely of Delaware County residents. The regiment was formed during the summer of 1862 and was stationed at different locations throughout the war. The bloodiest battle in which it was involved was fought in South Carolina at the end of 1864 — Honey Hill.
“The reenactment has been going on since 2013, with a two year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic,” Samantha Misa, the director’s assistant at the Delaware County Historical Association, said. “We’re hopeful that this date will bring in a good crowd.”
In addition to the reenactment, visitors will be able to view the museum’s new exhibit in the small gallery titled “In My Day.” Misa said the exhibit “covers items from collections dating from the 1950s to the 1990s, so we hope it will inspire people to come in and reminisce.”
Admission will be $10 for adults; $5 for retired or active military and DCHA members, and children 12 and younger will be admitted for free. The museum is at 46549 State Highway 10 in Delhi, 2.5 miles north of the village of Delhi.
Call DCHA at 607-746-3849; email dcha@delhi.net; visit www.dcha-ny.org or find Delhi Civil War Event on Facebook for more information.
